Gut bacteria may reveal Alzheimer’s disease before symptoms appear

The very early stages of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) can be difficult to detect. Brain changes can begin 10 years or more before he develops memory and thinking problems. When the first symptoms appear, they may look like normal forgetfulness.

Recent research on gut microbiota Proposing a new diagnostic method Alzheimer’s disease Early when treatment is most effective.

of Study, published June 14 scientific translational medicinefound that people in the early stages of the disease, who apparently show no signs of abating, have a different microbial composition in their gut than healthy people.

“Previous studies have shown that the gut microbiome of patients with clinical Alzheimer’s disease [when impairment of memory and cognition is apparent] different from cognitively healthy people,” says the study’s lead author. Dr. Aurora Ferreiro, Postdoctoral Fellow, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis. “We asked how early in the progression of Alzheimer’s disease we could detect differences in the gut microbiota, and the answer came much earlier. The potential utility of the microbiome in early screening is supported by these results.”

Further evidence for a gut-brain connection

In this analysis, 164 cognitively normal participants aged 68 to 94 years underwent PET scans and MRI Brain scan and cerebrospinal fluid analysis. Researchers were looking for clusters of amyloid beta and tau, proteins thought to be hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease even in the preclinical stage.

Almost a third (49) had these early signs of Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers who observed stool samples found that amyloid-beta and tau accumulated in the intestines of the subjects, even though they all followed essentially the same diet (according to their responses to a food questionnaire). They found that their gut microbiota was significantly different from that of ‘healthy’ subjects. Dr. Ferreiro says her team identified seven species of bacteria that “greatly improved our ability to predict whether an individual has preclinical Alzheimer’s disease.”

She stresses that the research team does not claim that specific bacteria increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. The results of this study only show the following relationships: gut microbiota Configuration and AD.

Gut microbiome testing may help diagnose Alzheimer’s disease

If further research validates the results, Ferreiro believes the gut microbiome test could be used to determine a person’s risk of developing dementia.

“Somebody flagged [for AD] Follow-up screening for established Alzheimer’s disease biomarkers may be referred based on bowel examination results [such as tau and amyloid beta clumps],” she says.

Christopher Dunman, M.D.A clinical associate professor of gastroenterology at the University of Washington said there is potential for improvement. Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease “Exciting” through intestinal data.

“Inspection using CSF” [cerebrospinal fluid] Imaging is great, but if we could improve it, we could better identify people who might develop Alzheimer’s disease,” said Dunman, who was not involved in the study. says. “So this is a step in the right direction.”

according to Alzheimer’s Societyearly diagnosis increases the likelihood that patients will benefit from a range of benefits. Treatmentsuch as medication and lifestyle changes, control blood pressurequit smoking, exercise more, and stay mentally and socially active.

“When Alzheimer’s disease manifests, it usually involves neurodegeneration, which is difficult to recover from,” Ferreiro said.

co-author of the study, Bo Anthes, M.D., Ph.D.A professor of neurology at the University of Washington School of Medicine anticipates the time will come when people will be able to provide stool samples to learn if they have an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

“Compared to brain scans and spinal taps, it would be much easier, less invasive and more accessible for a large portion of the population, especially for underrepresented groups,” said Dr. Anthes. press release.

Can changing your gut lower your risk of Alzheimer’s disease?

At this time, it is not possible to determine whether alterations in the gut microbiota are a result of Alzheimer’s disease or influence Alzheimer’s disease itself.

Participants in this study ate essentially the same diet, so no conclusions could be drawn about whether diet affects dementia risk.

So far, there is no evidence that eating or avoiding certain foods can prevent Alzheimer’s disease or age-related cognitive decline. National Institute on Aging. But the group says what we eat can affect our aging brain’s ability to think and remember.of Alzheimer’s Society indicates that A diet rich in fruits, vegetables and cereals and low in red meat and sugar helps reduce dementia risk.

“One might speculate that if we could identify a diet that would move these microbiome markers in a positive direction, it could be beneficial, but that goes far beyond what research has shown us.” It’s over,” says Dammam.

As far as future research is concerned, the study authors conducted a five-year follow-up aimed at clarifying whether differences in the gut microbiome were a cause or a consequence of the brain changes seen in early Alzheimer’s disease. started.