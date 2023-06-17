Prevalence of metabolic-related fatty liver





Chicago-Metabolic fatty liver disease (MAFLD), the leading global cause of liver disease, is increasing among U.S. adults, according to study results presented at the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting ENDO 2023 in Chicago, Illinois, Friday. was found to be increasing. The study found that Mexican Americans consistently had the highest rates of MAFLD, especially in 2018, with a higher rate of increase among whites. MAFLD, formerly known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), is rapidly becoming the most common indication for liver transplantation. It is a risk factor for cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and common types of liver cancer. Untreated MAFLD can lead to liver cancer and liver failure. “MAFLD has a higher prevalence among Hispanics compared to blacks and whites. This racial and ethnic disparity is a public health concern,” said Charles R. Drew College of Medicine, Los Angeles, California. said researcher Theodore C. Friedman, M.D., Ph.D., chief of internal medicine. Overall, the increase in MAFLD is alarming, as the condition can lead to liver failure and cardiovascular disease, leading to significant health disparities. ” Researchers analyzed data from 32,726 participants in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) from 1988 to 2018. “Overall, we found that both MAFLD and obesity increased over time, with increases in MAFLD outpacing increases in obesity,” Friedman said. “The proportion of people with MAFLD increased from 16% in 1988 to 37% in 2018 (a 131% increase), and the proportion of obesity increased from 23% in 1988 to 40% in 2018 (a 74% increase).” said. The lead author of the study, Magda Shaheen, M.D., MPH, M.S., Charles R. Drew College of Medicine. “We found that the prevalence of MAFLD is increasing faster than that of obesity, and that increases in other risk factors such as diabetes and hypertension may also contribute to the increased prevalence of MAFLD. suggesting.” Among Mexican Americans, the prevalence of MAFLD was consistently high compared to the population as a whole. The increase in MAFLD in 2018 compared to 1988 was 133% for whites, 61% for Mexican Americans, and 56% for blacks. “In summary, MAFLD is increasing over time and more efforts are needed to control this epidemic,” Shaheen said. # # # Endocrinologists are at the heart of solving some of the most pressing health problems of our time, from diabetes and obesity to infertility, bone health and hormone-related cancers. The Endocrinology Society is the world’s oldest and largest organization of scientists dedicated to hormone research and physicians dedicated to treating people with hormone-related disorders. The association has over 18,000 members, including scientists, doctors, educators, nurses and students from 122 countries. For more information about the conference and the field of endocrinology, please visit: www.endocrine.org. Follow us on Twitter. @EndoSociety and @EndoMedia.

