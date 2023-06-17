First West Nile Virus-Positive Mosquito Found in North Temple, Bell County | Jobs





Bell County Health officials announced Friday that a mosquito found Wednesday in the North Temple tested positive for West Nile virus. Amy J. Yeager, district director of the Bell County Public Health District, said the lab confirmed a positive sample on Friday. No human cases of West Nile fever have been reported in Bell County. “Although the risk is low at this time, health officials are encouraging the public to actively use repellents to keep mosquitoes away and to wear protective clothing at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active. ‘, the health district said in a news release. The district notified the City of Temple. “We need your cooperation to reduce the number of mosquitoes, reduce the chances of getting bitten by mosquitoes, and avoid being bitten. We encourage you to follow one simple step,” said Yeager. West Nile virus is transmitted through the bites of mosquitoes infected with the virus by eating infected birds, especially crows and blue jays. West Nile virus can be deadly, but the Texas Department of Health says most people infected with the virus don’t get sick, but about 20% have headaches, fever, muscle and joint pain, nausea and fatigue. announced that he would develop symptoms such as A small portion of the virus affects the nervous system, causing the more severe West Nile neuroinvasive disease, which can lead to neck stiffness, disorientation, tremors, convulsions, paralysis and even death. In March, the district won a $10,000 grant from the National Association of City and County Health Officials to develop Bell County’s vector surveillance program, including West Nile virus surveillance. “As part of the grant, the Bell County Public Health District won a mentee grant to partner with the Williamson County City Health District as a mentor in the development and implementation of this program,” the release reads. “The Bell County Public Health District is just one of two health departments/districts to receive a Mentee Grant Award from NACCHO this year. Vector Surveillance “is an important feature for public health, and we are excited to partner with Williamson County and the City Health District,” Yeager said. “This was a great experience and a much needed addition to Bell County Public Health Services.” The West Nile virus watch season occurs from mid-April to mid-October each year due to high mosquito activity throughout the state. “Regarding mosquito collection, adult traps have been installed in areas with certain conditions to collect mosquito samples for testing,” the district release said. “The traps are moved every few days to weeks. There are currently traps set up at Temple and Belton, with more set up soon throughout Bell County.” Collected samples will be sent to DSHS Austin Laboratories for PCR testing that can identify the presence of West Nile virus, Zika virus, Dengue virus and Western Equine virus. Officials recommend taking precautions such as reducing mosquito populations around your home and reducing outdoor exposure, especially between dusk and dawn. Make sure your doors and windows have screens that fit tightly. Eliminate stagnant water sources. Central Texas residents should wear good mosquito repellent shoes and socks, long pants and long sleeve shirts, and use insect repellent. People are being asked to contact their municipalities to report places where water is standing in roadside gutters, flooded yards and other potential mosquito breeding grounds. For more information For more information on West Nile virus, please visit: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/mosquito-borne-diseases/west-nile-virus again https://www.cdc.gov/westnile/index.html.

