How can we learn from COVID-19 to prepare for what comes next?

The federal COVID-19 public health emergency ended five weeks ago, but the pandemic isn’t over yet.

On the other hand, there are good reasons to suspect an even larger pandemic in the not too distant future. No one knows that reality better than Dr. Peter Hotez, Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine and Fellow at Texas A&M University’s Hagler Institute for Advanced Studies and the Scowcroft Institute for International Studies.

Texas A&M Today I recently met with Mr. Hotez to discuss the latest chapter of the pandemic, future threats to public health, and the pressing need to address anti-vaccine rhetoric and other forms of misinformation.

As we continue to track the spread of COVID-19 in the United States, what can we expect to happen in the short term?

The good news is that the number of new coronavirus cases appears to be on the decline. For example, here in Houston we have less wastewater. But I think part of the problem is that we’re not collecting as much data as we used to. We used to get state and national case report data, hospitalizations, positive rates, and wastewater analysis data on a regular basis, but now we don’t get much of that information. So there could be a new wave this summer, as we experienced here in Texas in the summer of 2020, and we may find out quite late.

The bottom line is that now is the time to get an update on boosters, especially bivalent boosters that give immunity to the currently prevalent Omicron submutants. Not enough Americans get it – only about 17% of those who qualify. And even if you had the vaccine last September when it first became available, it’s starting to wear off, so if you’re over 65 or have a weakened immune system, get another booster. It is time to receive.

Looking ahead, some models predict another winter wave could come. I just heard from the US Food and Drug Administration that fall boosters may be available. We’ll see which groups qualify for it, but especially for the elderly, three booster possibilities should be considered. Various vaccines will be inoculated this autumn. One is the new coronavirus booster, the second is the flu shot, and his third is his new RSV vaccine, so older people are also eligible for vaccination.

You’ve stressed the importance of looking ahead to what happens beyond COVID-19. What kinds of public health threats do you think we should watch out for in the next few years?

First, remember that COVID-19 is the third largest coronavirus in the last 20 years. So don’t be surprised if the fourth big thing appears before this decade is over.

Second, I’m always worried about bird flu, zoonotic flu, or pandemic flu, so I need to be prepared for that.

And third, I worry about tropical infectious diseases. In the Gulf Coast and Texas, high levels of poverty, climate change and urbanization make us more vulnerable to them. That’s why we founded the National School of Tropical Medicine here in Houston. I am worried about recurrences of dengue and Zika, as well as typhus and Chagas disease. (To learn more about these diseases, search the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. websiteor read this paper Learned from the National School of Tropical Medicine about these diseases in Texas)

How can the United States adjust its approach to better prepare for these future pandemics?

I think the mistake that too many people are making is thinking that the novel coronavirus is a one-time thing, but it really isn’t. I think this is part of the “new normal” that the threat of a pandemic regularly strikes. And it is a combination of changing poverty, climate change, devastating weather events, urbanization and human migration. Therefore, we should expect pandemics and health threats like vector-borne diseases here on the Gulf Coast to become part of the new normal and adjust accordingly.

Americans understand the importance of investing in defense. We understand the threat posed by President Putin’s aggression in Ukraine and President Xi’s stance on Taiwan. But now we must begin to recognize that the threat of pandemics and global infections is indeed not only threatening public health, but also destabilizing the economy and causing global unrest. it won’t work.

In order to take measures against it, it is necessary to prepare for a higher level of investment. We need to think of disease as more than a health threat, but as an economic and security threat.

The title of the next book is The Deadly Rise of Anti-Science: A Scientist’s Warning. How do we make sense of the overall impact of anti-vaccine and other anti-scientific rhetoric during the COVID-19 pandemic?

The numbers I came up with in the book are 200,000 Americans, including 40,000 Texans, because they refused the COVID-19 vaccine during the dreaded Delta and BA.1 Omicron waves of 2021 and 2022. People died needlessly. This was a time when vaccines were more widespread. Even though more than 90% of serious illnesses and deaths are prevented, far too many Americans die unnecessarily from hearing disinformation.

The anti-vaccine movement has morphed from the early 2000s, when there were erroneous claims that vaccines caused autism, to a political movement linked to the concepts of health freedom and medical freedom. Such rhetoric was particularly damaging in East and Central Texas and the Panhandle region. Nearly every Texan in the Panhandle knows a loved one, friend, or other person who died needlessly because they refused to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s the result.

We call it misinformation, we call it an “infodemic”, but it’s none of those things. In my book, you see it was organized, deliberate, politically motivated, it killed Americans, it killed Texans. We must find a way to separate anti-science rhetoric from politics. Because it is not political.

How might such rhetoric affect our ability to respond to future pandemics?

As we stand on the other side of COVID-19, these anti-vaccine groups aren’t just going to drop their tents and go home. A new pandemic will make this even more difficult as they have political power, financial clout and support at the highest levels of some elements of government.

I am certainly concerned about it and concerned about the impact on all childhood immunizations. I fear a new normal in which parents refuse to vaccinate their children against diseases such as measles, whooping cough, tetanus and even polio. Some of these diseases may become epidemic again.

Overall, I believe this medical freedom framework is a false concept. We need to continue to make childhood immunizations mandatory at school. Because we know what happens when we stop doing it. There have been horrific measles epidemics, and measles is a deadly disease. Therefore it is still essential.

For adult vaccination, this is an even more difficult problem. Even if it’s not mandatory, at least accurate health information should be provided. The problem we faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, and one of the findings of this book, is that Fox News night anchors deliberately and falsely deny the efficacy or safety of vaccines. It included anti-vaccine remarks in the content. So this is not so much an obligation as it is about finding a way to stop this anti-scientific aggression by some news outlets and elected leaders. Because it killed people.

How can we combat anti-scientific rhetoric and provide credible information to our community?

We need to bring people together who think about other deadly big social issues like suicide, traffic accidents, gun violence, and try to think about it in that light. Because the number of Americans dying from this is comparable to any of these forces.

I don’t know what would be a reliable source of information for people. It could be your local family doctor or an agency like Texas A&M. Texas A&M has a very good reputation throughout Texas, including the areas I mentioned. That’s one of the reasons I’m so excited to get an appointment with Texas A&M’s Hagler and Scowcroft laboratories. Because we believe it’s important that A&M represents the voices that really matter to the state and the region.