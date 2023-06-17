Taurine May Lead to a Longer, Healthier Life

A new study in animals and humans found that taurine levels decline with age.

The study also found that mice and monkeys met healthier markers after taking taurine for a period of time.

Much of the taurine research has focused on animals rather than humans.

Many people have the goal of living a long and healthy life. However, the factors that lead to aging are complex, and researchers are still investigating what causes aging. Now, new research suggests that the nutrient taurine may be a factor.

Research published in journals chemistry It was conducted by dozens of aging researchers around the world and included several studies on animals and humans.

The researchers first looked at taurine levels in the blood of mice, monkeys and humans, and found that levels declined with age. For example, in humans, taurine levels at age 60 were about a third lower than those at age 5.

The researchers then took 250 14-month-old (about 45 person-years) mice and gave them daily high doses of taurine or a control solution. The researchers found that taurine-fed female mice lived 12 percent longer, and male mice 10 percent longer. (This would take him 3-4 extra months in mice and about 7-8 years in humans.)

Other experiments with mice have shown that at two years of age (equivalent to about 60 years in humans), animals that took taurine for a year were healthier in almost every way than animals that did not take the supplement. It has been found.

Similar results were obtained in middle-aged monkeys given daily taurine supplements for 6 months. This nutrient prevented weight gain, decreased fasting blood sugar levels and markers of liver damage, increased bone density in the spine and legs, and improved immune system health.

It is important to note that the research was primarily done on animals rather than humans. “These studies suggest that taurine abundance is a regulator of health in old age, and taurine supplementation may have similar beneficial effects,” said study co-author, Columbia. said Dr. Vijay Yadav, assistant professor of genetics and development at the university. “Our next goal is to conduct controlled trials in humans.”

This raises many questions about taurine and its uses. Here’s what you should know:

What is Taurine?

Taurine is an amino acid found naturally in protein-containing foods such as meat and fish, says author and registered dietitian Jessica Cording. game changer little book.

Your body uses taurine for intracellular activities, including energy production. mayo clinic. Taurine also helps the body process bile acids and balance fluids, salts and minerals in the body.

“Unlike many other amino acids, taurine is not used to build protein,” says co-owner Scott Keatley, R.D.N. keytree medical nutritional therapy. “The body can produce some taurine, but not always enough, so it is considered a semi-essential micronutrient. there is.”

Taurine is “abundant” in the brain, retina, heart and blood cells called platelets, Keatley said.

According to the coding, it’s worth noting. Taurine is “very commonly” added to energy drinks.

Potential Benefits of Taurine

There are not many studies on the effects of taurine on the human body. but, research showed that it is involved in several brain processes. “It’s an important nutrient for brain function,” Cording says.

It’s also sometimes discussed as an important nutrient for heart health, Cording says. research Taurine has been shown to have anti-inflammatory effects on the body, help regulate blood pressure, and even help prevent coronary artery disease.

“Even before this study, taurine was already recognized for its potential health benefits,” Keatley says. “By improving blood sugar control and reducing insulin resistance, it may help manage diabetes. Taurine is also an antioxidant, which may help fight inflammation and protect the body’s cells from damage.” there is potential.”

Mr. Cording said about this important point: “There are really no clear guidelines for taurine.” “Athletes take taurine to improve performance, but others also take taurine to manage conditions such as heart disease, liver disease and cystic fibrosis, and even to improve mental health,” Keatley said. There may be,” he says.

“But most of the potential benefits of taurine supplementation are associated with animal and in-vitro studies, not humans,” says author Keri Gans, R.D.N. small change diet. “Further research in clinically controlled human trials is needed to confirm any health benefits.”

Are there any risks in taking taurine?

Taurine is “generally considered safe” when taken in moderation, Keatley says. However, an overdose may result in side effects such as:

stomach discomfort

nausea

dizzy

“People with kidney problems should avoid taking taurine supplements because the kidneys cannot remove taurine effectively and it can accumulate in the body,” Keatley says.

Foods containing taurine

Taurine can be obtained from certain foods. Keatley says these are the biggest sources of information.

seafood: Shellfish, salmon and mackerel are rich in taurine.

meat: Chicken, beef, and pork contain taurine, and darker meats generally contain more taurine than white meats.

dairy products: Dairy products such as milk, cheese and yogurt contain taurine.

energy drink: Many energy drinks contain taurine. “Keep in mind that these drinks often also contain high levels of caffeine and sugar, which may not fit all healthy diets,” says Keatley.

Conclusion

Although some research has been done on taurine, there is still much to learn. “Most of the research on taurine is in animals,” Cording says. “More human studies are needed to better understand what this should be recommended for humans.”

She suggests focusing on food sources of taurine. Mr. Gans agrees. “At this point, we don’t know if there is enough clinical evidence to suggest taking taurine,” she says. “Most people can get enough from their daily diet, along with what their bodies produce.”

Worth noting: Yadav also does not recommend taking taurine supplements. “At this time, we do not recommend taurine supplementation for humans,” he says. “We need to test it in different groups and populations first.”

If you’re still interested in taking a taurine supplement, Keatley recommends talking to your doctor first. “People interested in taking taurine should first consult with a medical professional,” he says. “This is especially important for people with pre-existing health conditions and those who are pregnant or breastfeeding.”

Keatley also emphasized that recent research linking taurine to anti-aging is largely based on mice, monkeys and nematodes. “Further research, especially well-controlled human trials, is needed to establish the antiaging effects of taurine in humans,” he says.