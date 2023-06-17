Study Finds This Bacteria May Be Behind Symptoms

Share on Pinterest A new report explores the potential underlying causes of endometriosis. FG Trade/Getty Images A new report finds that the painful condition of endometriosis may be linked to a bacterial infection.

bacteria called Fusobacterium Studies have found it in 60% of women with endometriosis.

The results of this study suggest that microbes may be involved in the development of endometriosis, but further research is needed to understand the relationship. Scientists may have discovered a potential cause of endometriosis, a painful condition in which the endometrium grows outside the uterus. new reportwas published in scientific translational medicine Wednesday, a bacterium called was detected. Fusobacterium, Occurs in more than 60% of women with endometriosis. The researchers also tested the treatment in mice and found that the antibiotic hit its target. Fusobacterium May reduce the size and frequency of lesions associated with endometriosis. but Investigation result Suggests that microbes may play a role in disease development endometriosisfurther research is needed to understand the relationship and whether antibiotics are an effective treatment for humans. Endometriosis affects approximately 10% of women, but its causes are poorly understood. Endometriosis is notoriously difficult to treat, so researchers hope the findings will lead to new treatment options for patients with endometriosis. Diagnose and treat. “This study, which showed that there is a potential infectious etiology that transforms normal cells into inflammatory cells that cause endometriosis, is highly significant as targeted antibiotic therapy undoubtedly contributes to the reduction of symptomatic disease.” It’s interesting,” said Dr. David DukeThe director of gynecology and minimally invasive gynecological surgery at Staten Island University Hospital told Healthline.

The researchers recruited 155 women in Japan, of whom 79 had endometriosis and 76 did not. They took vaginal swabs from participants and found that about 64 percent of women with endometriosis tested positive for a bacterium called endometriosis. Fusobacterium. Among those without endometriosis, 7% tested positive for endometriosis. Fusobacterium. “The presence of this bacterium in vaginal swab samples from patients with endometriosis was significantly higher than in patients without endometriosis.” Dr. Jane Fredericksaid a reproductive endocrinologist who specializes in fertility and infertility and is medical director of HRC Fertility in Orange County, California. The researchers then conducted experiments with mice to further explore the possibilities and methods. Fusobacterium May contribute to endometriosis. They transplanted endometrial tissue from one group of mice into the peritoneal cavity of another group. Within weeks, endometriotic lesions formed in the tissue-implanted mice. The researchers also found that similarly vaccinated mice Fusobacterium There were more lesions and tended to be larger. Researchers investigated whether intravaginal administration of certain antibiotics could reduce the size and frequency of lesions associated with endometriosis. They found that antibiotics reduced the amount of bacteria. Fusobacterium In mice, it appeared to delay the onset of endometriosis and reduce the number and size of lesions. The researchers say the report suggests that antibiotics may be an effective treatment for some cases of endometriosis. More research is needed to better understand why this bacterium causes endometriosis and how antibiotics can help treat endometriosis. Clinical trials in women are currently being conducted to see if antibiotics work for endometriosis. Doctor. Steve VasilevBoard Certified Integrative Gynecologic Oncologist, Medical Director of Integrative Gynecologic Oncology, Providence St. John’s Health Center, and Professor, St. John’s Cancer Institute, Santa Monica, California One said that these findings and proposed mechanisms are not yet applicable to humans. “But how is this microbiome and intestinal dysbiosis It can lead to the formation and proliferation of endometriotic lesions,” Vasilev said.

The cause of endometriosis is unknown. “There are many causative factors, possibly including genetic, immunological, and hormonal reasons,” says Frederick. Many researchers believe that retrograde menstruation occurs when menstrual blood flows upward through the uterus. Fallopian tube It causes endometriosis, but many women with endometriosis do not experience this phenomenon. Most women of reproductive age experience retrograde menstruation, but only a minority (10-15%) develop endometriosis. New findings suggest that other mechanisms, such as microbes, may be involved. “Endometriosis is a multifactorial disease, and it is difficult to attribute its cause to a single factor,” Frederick said. Because the cause of endometriosis is unknown, it can be difficult to treat. the current, Hormones – like contraception — and surgery to remove the affected tissue is most effective. General treatment For endometriosis. “This kind of study is being done because the cause of endometriosis is unknown,” says Herzog.

Several lines of evidence point to a close relationship between endometriosis and endometriosis. endometritisinflammation of the endometrium caused by infection. “This paper links opportunistic bacterial species” Fusobacterium This inflammatory condition is triggered,” Vasilev said, adding that the report also highlights how inflammation contributes to the development of endometriosis. Fusobacterium Herzog said it has been implicated in oral and gastrointestinal infections, and potentially in neoplastic disease. “The bottom line is that any process that inflames ectopic endometrial glands and creates an inflammatory environment can contribute to the pain and infertility associated with endometriosis,” Herzog said. .