Eating earlier in the day may limit the rise in blood sugar, time over range







Source/disclosure information

Issuer: sauce: Bruno, J et al. THU-272 Early time-restricted feeding as a weight-neutral approach to improve glycemic variability. Location: ENDO Annual General Meeting; June 15-18, 2023. Chicago.

Disclosure: The authors report no relevant financial disclosures.





Add Topics to Email Alerts

Get an email when new articles are posted Enter your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted. . ” data-action=”subscribe”> Subscribe

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Important points: Consuming 80% of the calories before 1:00 pm and after 1:00 pm resulted in a lower rise in blood sugar and an out-of-range blood sugar level.

Results were independent of weight loss. CHICAGO — A small cohort of obese and prediabetic adults had a lower rise in blood glucose levels and a longer time over range when most of their calories were consumed by 1:00 p.m. compared with a more typical late eating pattern. Shortened. Additionally, data presented at ENDO 2023 showed that participants maintained their weight throughout the study, confirming that glucose effects were independent of weight loss.





Data were obtained from Bruno J et al. THU-272 Early time-restricted feeding as a weight-neutral approach to improve glycemic variability. Location: ENDO Annual General Meeting; June 15-18, 2023. Chicago.



“Eating most of your calories early in the day reduces blood sugar fluctuations and the time it takes for blood sugar to rise, thereby improving metabolic health, and an early, time-restricted meal can help prevent diabetes.” It is positioned as a candidate strategy.” Joan Bruno, MD, An endocrinologist at New York University Langone Health told Helio. Bruno et al. randomly assigned 10 obese and prediabetic adults in a metabolic ward one-to-one to one of two dietary patterns with calculated calories to maintain weight. That means eating 80% of your calories by 1pm and 50% of your calories after 4pm. In the afternoon, the participant followed the same dietary pattern for 7 days and switched to a different pattern for the next 7 days. Participants wore continuous blood glucose monitors and underwent an oral glucose tolerance test at baseline and on days 7 and 14. Participants maintained their weight for the duration of the study. During the time-restricted eating phase, participants had lower mean amplitudes of glycemic excursions compared with the normal eating pattern phase (2.5 mmol/L vs. 2.9 mmol/L, respectively. P. < .05). Participants also spent less time over range when intake was restricted earlier in the day (3.1% vs. 6.7%, respectively). P. = .02). OGTT time in range and area under the curve were similar for both eating patterns. “Weight loss is currently one of the pillars of diabetes prevention and treatment in people with obesity and metabolic disease. However, significant weight loss and subsequent weight maintenance is difficult,” Bruno said. “These findings are important because they provide simple dietary recommendations to regulate blood sugar levels and potentially prevent diabetes without requiring weight loss, calorie restriction or carb counting.” Bruno said longer studies are needed to determine whether these improvements in blood sugar can be sustained over months or years. “We hope that early time-restricted diets can be a tool for diabetes prevention in people with prediabetes and obesity, and a tool for regulating blood sugar levels and reducing drug burden in people with type 2 diabetes.” she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/endocrinology/20230617/eating-early-in-the-day-may-limit-blood-glucose-elevation-time-above-range The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos