Eating less and skipping late-night snacks may optimize gut health ScienceDaily
When intermittent fasting became all the rage among Hollywood celebrities, skeptics balked at the idea of skipping meals. But a new study from the University of Georgia suggests that celebs may not have been that far off.
This review found that certain types of dietary restrictions may reduce the likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes and improve overall health. Known as timed eating, this type of fasting involves eating less, on a regular basis, and not eating for 12 to 14 hours (often overnight), except for midnight snacks.
In a comprehensive review of published and peer-reviewed studies, researchers found an association between meal frequency and obesity and type 2 diabetes.
“What we’ve been taught for decades is that you should have three meals a day, with snacks in between,” says Krzysztof Chaja, associate professor of biomedicine at the UGA School of Veterinary Medicine. “Unfortunately, this appears to be one of the causes of obesity.”
A three-meal and snack-style diet prevents low insulin levels during the day, and the amount of calories and sugar that the average American consumes can overload the body’s insulin receptors. This causes insulin resistance and often leads to type 2 diabetes.
“That’s why it’s so hard to lose body fat,” Tsaya said. “We’re not giving the body a chance to use carbohydrates. By eating less throughout the day, you’ll be able to use stored fat as a source of energy instead of the carbohydrates you keep eating. .”
Modern Dietary Approaches Disrupt Your Body Clock
Researchers found that timed eating can help the body relax and lower insulin and blood sugar levels, which may improve insulin resistance, brain health and blood sugar control. I found It also cuts your daily calorie intake by about 550 calories without the stress of counting calories.
Previous research has shown that disrupted sleep and meal schedules can alter both the type and amount of bacteria and other microbes in the digestive tract. However, fasting can positively alter the gut microbiota and prevent inflammation and various metabolic disorders.
Additionally, the review suggests that timed eating may help regulate appetite and hormones involved in energy levels.
According to the publication, a regular eating schedule, eating breakfast, and reducing the size of meals and snacks can help prevent obesity and type 2 diabetes. And not all breakfasts are created equal. Eat healthy fats and proteins, like eggs, and avoid sugary breakfast cereals and pastries.
Time-restricted diets appear to improve health, but researchers have found that other types of diets, such as fasting for many days, have little effect.
Regular and small meals can prevent obesity and metabolic disorders
More than 4 in 10 Americans are clinically obese. This means that their weight is above what is considered a healthy range for their height. Nearly 10% are severely obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Obesity can lead to many health conditions, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and even some cancers.
“Obesity is currently epidemic, especially in the United States,” Tsaya said. “It’s a preventable disease. When I started looking into research, I found that ancient humans didn’t eat every day, which means our bodies evolved without the need for food every day.” I mean.”
The modern approach of three meals plus a snack was popular decades ago, but it’s a hard pattern to break.
“But our gut-brain signaling wasn’t designed for this kind of diet,” says Tsaya.
Researchers warn that diet isn’t for every situation. For example, a smaller, less active person needs fewer calories on average than a taller athlete. Therefore, some people eat nutrient-rich foods once and then another, while others need more.
But one thing was very clear from the literature they reviewed. That said, reducing intake of high-quality foods is a good guideline for people at risk of developing type 2 diabetes and obesity.
“Also, avoid eating late at night,” says Tsaya. “Our late-night snacks spike insulin, so instead of going into a resting state during sleep, our digestive system is working on digestion. That’s why we wake up feeling tired and not getting enough restful sleep.” It is because we have not been able to obtain
was announced in nutrientsthe study was co-authored by Carly Harris, a biology major at UGA’s Franklin College of Arts and Sciences.
