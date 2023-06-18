





Issuer: Ox VS others SAT-107. Presentation location: ENDO Annual Meeting; June 15-18, 2023. Chicago.

Ox does not report related financial disclosures.



Most diabetic children on CGM use hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia alarms, but do not use repeated hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia alarms.

Most CGM alarms are more likely to be used by young children than adolescents. Chicago – children with diabetes and their caregivers use a variety of products Continuous glucose monitoring According to ENDO 2023 presenters, alarm settings and usage may vary depending on the age of the child. victoria ox

“The study found that alarm settings fluctuate significantly and that children use them more. [insulin] Not to be pumped or used by children under the age of 12. ” Victoria Ochs, Bachelor of Science, A third-year medical student at the Indiana University School of Medicine told Helio. “CGM alarms are customizable so patients can tailor the alarms to meet their diabetes management needs. Children with blood glucose levels in the 100 mg/dL range differ from children with an average blood glucose level of 300 mg/dL. They are more likely to give different alarms, because hyperglycemia alarms for patients with well-controlled blood sugar levels can be overwhelmed for patients with consistently high blood sugar levels. “

Data were obtained from Ochs VS et al. SAT-107. Presentation location: ENDO Annual Meeting; June 15-18, 2023. Chicago.

Ox and colleagues downloaded data from 150 children (median age 14 years, 47% female, 89% white) who had used the Dexcom G6 CGM. Data were taken from his CGM report for his 2 weeks. Clinical data and alarm settings were collected. Median alarm thresholds were compared with thresholds recommended by the PANTHER program at the University of Colorado Barbara Davis Diabetes Center. The median HbA1c value in this cohort was 7.8% and the mean time within range was 47.7%. Hypoglycemic alarm alert was used by 87% of the cohort, with a median glycemic alarm threshold of 74 mg/dL. The median threshold was higher than the recommended standard of 70 mg/dL (P. < .0001). The hyperglycemia alarm alert was used by 73% of his participants, with a median threshold of 272 mg/dL. The median hyperglycemia alarm threshold was higher than the recommended standard of 250 mg/dL (P. = .0016). Loss of signal alarm was used by 69% of children, with a median time to notification of 20 minutes. Hypoglycemia repeated alarms were used by 33% of children and hyperglycemia repeated alarms by 24%. Participants using insulin pumps were more likely to use high repetitive alarms than those receiving insulin injections (RR = 2.2; 95% CI, 1.18-4.15; P. < .01). Similarly, children using insulin pumps were more likely to use low repetitive alarms than children receiving insulin injections (RR = 1.8; 95% CI, 1.12-2.99; P. = .01). When cohorts were divided by age, children aged 12 years and younger had hypoglycemia alarm (RR = 1.2; 95% CI, 1.03-1.3), rising rate alarm (RR = 3.6; 95% CI, 1.37-9.67), and low repeatability. alarm (RR = 1.7; 95% CI, 1.09-2.71), loss of signal alarm (RR = 1.3; 95% CI, 1.04-1.6), immediate low emergency alarm (RR = 1.2); 95% CI, 1.07- 1.41), with less urgent alarms repeated more quickly than adolescents aged 12 years and older (RR = 1.2; 95% CI, 1.05–1.38). Ox said caregivers can appropriately adjust their child’s CGM alarm settings by sharing conversations with their child’s diabetes care team. “We make sure patients understand their need for alarms during CGM onboarding, as well as the large amount of information patients receive with a diabetes diagnosis and the amount of information healthcare providers spend to spend with them. We want to be aware of the times when we can do that,” said Ochs.

