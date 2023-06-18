Body image concerns more common among women with PCOS







Source/disclosure information

Issuer: sauce: Kempegowda P et al. SAT-373. Presentation location: ENDO Annual Meeting; June 15-18, 2023. Chicago. Disclosure:

Kempegowda does not report related financial disclosures.



Add Topics to Email Alerts

Get an email when new articles are posted Enter your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted. . ” data-action=subscribe> subscribe

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Important points: Women with PCOS scored worse on appearance ratings and orientation than women without PCOS.

A more unified assessment is needed to analyze body image concerns in women with PCOS. Chicago — Women with polycystic ovary syndrome People without PCOS may have more concerns about their body image, according to the results of a systematic review and meta-analysis presented at ENDO 2023. “Our study highlights the need for awareness-raising and screening for body image concerns in women with PCOS.” Punis Kempegowda, PhD, MD, MSc, SFHEA, He is an Assistant Professor of Endocrinology, Diabetes and General Medicine at the Institute for Applied Health, University of Birmingham, UK, and a Consultant in Endocrinology, Diabetes and General Medicine at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, told Helio. “If body image problems are left untreated, they can lead to body dysmorphic disorder, a mental illness that spends a lot of time stressed about imperfections in their appearance. It can also affect the quality and productivity of your diet, and may also increase your risk of developing eating disorders such as anorexia and bulimia.”

The researchers searched MEDLINE, Embase, PsycINFO, PubMed, Web of Science, and Central databases for studies containing validated questionnaires on body dysmorphic disorder. The database was searched up to July 2022. Responses of women with PCOS were compared to women without PCOS. Weighted mean differences in scores were compared between her two groups, where the original paper provided the mean and standard deviation of the results. Nine studies were included in the meta-analysis, which together examined 918 women with PCOS and 865 women without PCOS. Her three studies using the Multidimensional Body Self-Relationship Questionnaire-Appearance Scale (MBSRQ-AS) found lower appearance rating scores in women with PCOS (P. < .00001) and the appearance direction score (P. < .004) than women without PCOS. A meta-analysis of her two studies using the MBSRQ-AS subscales showed higher results in the PCOS group. Obsession with being overweight (P. < .001), body area satisfaction (P. < .001) and weight classification (P. < .001) than those without PCOS. Two of his studies using the Body Self-Esteem Scale for Adolescents and Adults found that an adult with PCOS scored lower on the weight subscale than her non-PCOS adults (P. = .03). No differences were found between the two groups for appearance and attribution subscales. Kempegowda said the meta-analysis lacked uniformity across questionnaires and needed a more definitive questionnaire to assess body image concerns in women with PCOS. “We need to understand how experiences across different ethnicities and socioeconomic status influence the formation of body image concerns,” Kempegowda said. “We also need to explore how health professionals around the world are addressing body image concerns. It helps us create a bespoke guideline.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/endocrinology/20230617/body-image-concerns-more-common-among-women-with-pcos The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos