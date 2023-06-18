ER visits for transgender people more likely to lead to hospitalization: report





Transgender people are 52.4% more likely to visit an emergency department result Researchers at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor say they are more likely to be sick when they come to the emergency department than cisgender patients. Researchers analyzed information from 66,382 emergency department visits by transgender patients between 2006 and 2018 from a national emergency department sample database. Data were adjusted for payment, age group, region, income, and mental health status. There were “significant differences” in their findings between transgender and cisgender patients, the researchers wrote. Four other notable findings from the study are: 58.2 percent of emergency department visits by transgender patients were related to chronic conditions, compared with 19.2 percent for cisgender patients.

28.7 percent of transgender patients visiting the emergency department had a mental health condition, compared with 3.9 percent of cisgender patients.

67.3 percent of transgender patients and 41.3 percent of cisgender patients were more likely to be hospitalized after visiting the emergency department for chronic illness concerns.

Only 5.3 percent of cisgender people were more likely to be hospitalized after visiting the emergency department for mental health problems, compared with 37.2 percent of transgender people. “Our findings demonstrate that reducing social and medical discrimination against transgender people and improving the outpatient care they receive in their communities will help keep transgender people healthy and avoid ER visits. “It suggests that it may be helpful in helping people with cancer,” the lead author of the University of Michigan study said in a statement. “By improving access to transgender-friendly healthcare, we can improve the health of this population and reduce the burden on emergency rooms and hospitals.” However, as the following laws continue to be enacted nationwide, Removal Oz Keyes, a PhD candidate at the University of Washington who wasn’t involved in the study but who studies transgender health care, medical technology, gender and sexuality, and race, said the study’s findings: In response, it began offering some medical services to transgender individuals. And about fairness beckers They agree with the researchers’ interpretation, but say, “I would like to hear specifically what the researchers are proposing in response.” “There are many studies demonstrating the need to reduce discrimination and improve how doctors treat transgender people,” they said. I can’t say no,” he said. of. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/patient-safety-outcomes/trans-individuals-er-visits-more-likely-to-result-in-admittance-report.html

