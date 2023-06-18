Mosquito trap at temple tests positive for West Nile virus





mosquito trap temple He has tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the Bell County Public Health Department. A trap sample was taken at North Temple on June 14 and confirmed positive by the Texas State Health Services Laboratory. Austin June 16th. No cases of human infection have been reported Bell County so far this year. BCPHD said traps have now been set in Temple and Belton, with more set to be set throughout Bell County. Traps are also moved every few days to weeks to collect samples and test for West Nile virus, Zika virus, dengue fever and Western equine virus. read more: Jarrell mosquito trap tests positive for West Nile virus Health officials are urging residents to be proactive at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active. Most people who get it don’t get sick, but about 20% develop symptoms, and in less than 1%, the virus affects the nervous system, leading to a more serious neuroinvasive disease, according to the Texas DSHS. It says. Symptoms of infection include: heat

headache

body pain

skin rash on trunk

swollen lymph nodes People over the age of 50 and people with weakened immune systems are at an increased risk of developing serious symptoms such as: rigidity

disorientation

coma

trembling

vision loss

paralysis

rare death read more: Mosquito trap in Georgetown tests positive for West Nile virus What can you do? The BCPHD says the best way to prevent West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne diseases is to reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home and take personal precautions to avoid mosquito bites. Prevention involves practicing the 3 Rs: reduce, fight back, and report. reduce exposure Avoid going outdoors during the hours when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn.

Make sure your doors and windows have screens that fit tightly. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings. Try to keep doors and windows closed, especially at night.

Eliminate all sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed, such as flower pots, wading pools, old tires, and other containers. Change the water in your bird bath weekly. Repel outdoors Please wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt

Apply a repellent containing DEET, picaridin, lemon eucalyptus oil, or IR 3535 according to label directions. Consult your doctor before using repellents on infants. report In areas with systematic mosquito control programs, contact local authorities to report stagnant water areas such as curbside ditches, flooded yards, etc. where mosquitoes may breed. Additional information about West Nile virus can be found at: Texas DSHS website again CDC website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox7austin.com/news/mosquito-trap-positive-west-nile-virus-temple-bell-county-texas The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos