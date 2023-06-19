Living and Traveling with Alzheimer’s Disease

Wilmington, NC (WECT) – June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month. Health professionals have joined forces with the Alzheimer’s Association to not only raise awareness about the disease, but to find more treatment options and ways to improve the quality of life for those who suffer. .

There are currently about 180,000 people living with the disease in North Carolina, and the number of people caring for these people is about twice that number.

With summer approaching, many families are thinking about vacations. While some may be canceling travel after being recently diagnosed with dementia, Alzheimer’s Association’s Katherine Lambert says some travel is still viable and some changes are being made for loved ones. It states that it is only necessary to add

“This doesn’t mean you can’t travel again, you know, my dream is that the XYZ trip is unplanned, but it might mean you have to travel another way.” I don’t think so,” said Lambert.

For example, reduce travel time, move closer to home, and avoid the noisy airport crowds by car.

“That might mean going on a Mediterranean cruise instead of a 10-day trip where you change hotels every day and repack and unpack. There are ways, and those are the things we can help you with. [with]said Lambert. “We can also help and strategize about them. You know, I don’t like going through security at airports, and I don’t live with dementia. , you know, how do I get over having checked my luggage, maybe I’ll say to my loved ones living with dementia, “Wow, I’m really exhausted.” Maybe we’re here for a few minutes Sit down and remember my thoughts. ” It changes the way you do things. So, you may not be able to form close ties, but that doesn’t mean giving up those things, it means doing things differently. Your vacation may be different. Living with this disease is all about creating coping mechanisms that allow you to truly focus on what you want to do. “

Most people think that once diagnosed, it’s all downhill from there, but that’s not always true, says Dr. Robert Wiggins, a neurologist at Novant Health. The key, he says, is to stay active.

“If we just sit at home and don’t interact with the people we care about, sleep problems, chronic pain, and anxiety, we’re probably going to make things worse. I hope that if we work on it and try to improve it, people will feel at least a little bit better and have a better quality of life,” Dr. Wiggins said. “If you work on optimization, work on exercise, eat better, sleep better, help you take medications, try to reduce conflicting medications, work on depression and anxiety, and so on, your life will change. It could actually be a little better than “better.” So I don’t like to tell my patients, “It’s only going to get worse, it’s going to go away.” because it is just a mistake. “

Dr. Wiggins says these are also things people in their 20s and 30s can do to reduce their risk of developing dementia in the future.

The mindset of people surrounding loved ones with dementia is also important. He says it’s important to stay hopeful even when you know you might have a difficult day.

“One of the prejudices that exists about dementia is that we can’t do anything. There’s a lot of stuff and they want to get approved in a very short period of time and they want to get paid in a very short period of time and I’m very excited, so I’m kind of like, ‘There’s nothing I can do’ bias. I thought I would change my mindset. “

Click to connect with the Alzheimer’s Association here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. all rights reserved.