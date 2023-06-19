Hepatitis A: Is Hepatitis A Dangerous? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Hepatitis A





Hepatitis A According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it’s usually a short-term viral infection that causes liver inflammation and doesn’t usually cause chronic illness or long-term organ damage. In addition to hepatitis A, India The number of cases of hepatitis B and hepatitis C is high. He said 40 million people in India are chronically infected with hepatitis B and between 6 million and 12 million are chronically infected with hepatitis C. who (WHO) data. Hepatitis A should not be confused with the similarly named Hepatitis B and C viruses, which can remain in the body for a long time and are much more dangerous. Still, the disease can be severe in rare cases. Hepatitis A and Hepatitis E is an important cause of acute viral hepatitis and acute liver failure (ALF) in India, says a Ministry of Health and Human Services report. India has a ‘National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme’ which includes various elements used to combat hepatitis in the country such as UIP, IEC, NACP and Swachh Bharat, the report of which was published by the Ministry of Health as ‘Virus It is called the National Action Plan to Combat Sexual Hepatitis. The budget allocation for such program is estimated at Rs.970 crore for three years below. mission of national health (NHM). How is hepatitis A transmitted? The virus is highly contagious and is often spread by ingesting the virus through contaminated food or water. It can also be transmitted through close physical or sexual contact. How is hepatitis A transmitted through food? Hepatitis A and E usually cause acute hepatitis. They are mainly transmitted through exposure to contaminated food or water, or through personal contact with an infected person. Therefore, in order to combat hepatitis A in India, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has a “inter-sectoral cooperation with FSSAI for access to safe food through national, state and district level enforcement mechanisms. was assigned an obligation to ensure Promote and advocate for safe food to reduce the burden of hepatitis A and E on the general public and food businesses,” the Ministry of Health report said. What are the symptoms of hepatitis to look out for? Symptoms usually develop 2 to 7 weeks after infection. May include yellow skin or eyes, fatigue, fever, loss of appetite, dark urine, or pale stools. However, it is difficult to detect because a person can transmit the disease two weeks before she has symptoms, and carriers may be asymptomatic. Blood tests are the best way to tell if a person has hepatitis A because hepatitis A can share symptoms with many other diseases. Is there a vaccine and is it treatable? Only hepatitis B has a vaccine in India because hepatitis B is more severe than hepatitis A. Hepatitis A can be prevented by practicing good hygiene. A report from the Ministry of Health stated, “Hepatitis B vaccine was introduced into India’s Universal Immunization Program (UIP) in 2002 and expanded nationwide in 2011. It was introduced into the national program,” he said. Hepatitis A and E are preventable through the use of safe drinking water and proper sanitation, a health ministry report said. Is it safe to eat frozen fruit? Generally yes. The latest outbreak has caused alarm, but only a small number of people have been affected, with nine cases linked to contaminated strawberries reported in three states. Three of them were hospitalized, but no deaths have been confirmed. One of the government’s objectives is to “reduce the risk, morbidity and mortality from hepatitis A and E,” said the same Ministry of Health report.

