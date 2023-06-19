Exercise is key to improving physical function in institutionalized elderly





Research published in lancet health longevity describes the effects of physical exercise on physical function in older adults staying in residential care facilities. Research: Effects of physical exercise on physical function in older adults in residential care: a systematic review and network meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials. Image Credits: belushi / Shutterstock Background Declining physical function is one of the major challenges older people experience in their daily lives. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), healthy aging is characterized by long-term maintenance of physical and mental performance. An inverse relationship exists between physical function and the risk of various age-related health effects, including hospitalization, admission to institutional care, and mortality. Unfortunately, no pharmacological interventions are available to prevent physical decline in older people. However, evidence suggests that regular physical exercise may have a potential role in preventing age-related physical decline and improving physical function. The proportion of older people staying in residential care facilities is increasing globally. Functional dependence, multimorbidity, and polypharmacy are common problems in the elderly. In addition, they lead a sedentary lifestyle with mostly minimal physical activity, further exacerbating physical performance. This systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials was conducted to understand the effects of daily physical exercise on physical function in older adults staying in residential care facilities. research design To identify randomized controlled trials investigating the effects of physical exercise on physical function (functional independence, physical performance, and other relevant parameters) in people aged 60 years and older residing in residential care homes. , various scientific databases were searched. Studies published up to mid-January 2023 were included in the systematic review. Physical function outcomes reported in at least 10 studies were included in the meta-analysis. In addition, subgroup analyzes were performed to determine marginal effects of the intervention (type of exercise, amount of training, duration of intervention) and characteristics of the study population (cognitive and functional status). key findings A total of 147 randomized controlled trials involving a total of 12,059 participants were included in the systematic review. Participants (age range: 67-92 years) lived in long-term care facilities, assisted living, or senior housing. Participants performed physical exercise for 4 to 96 weeks under professional supervision. Interventions included 1–7 sessions per week, and session duration he ranged from 8–90 minutes. Most studies used compound interventions involving two or more types of exercise (mobility, balance, endurance and resistance exercise). Interventions applied to participants in the control group included social, cultural, or musical activities or low-intensity exercise. The overall quality of the included studies was good. A total of 105 high-quality studies were included in the meta-analysis. Results showed that exercise intervention significantly improved physical function in older adults compared with usual care. Results from subgroup analyzes identified the most pronounced effects of physical exercise in older adults staying in nursing homes. Furthermore, moderate to large-scale effects of exercise interventions were observed in older adults with cognitive impairment, functional dependence, or age-related frailty. The beneficial effects produced by exercise interventions were similar for all types of exercise. The largest effect size was observed with balance exercise. However, this data had considerable imprecision. Among all types of exercise, endurance training had the most consistent effects. The results of the ranking analysis showed that endurance training was likely the most effective. The most consistent effect was with 110 minutes of exercise per week. Similarly, maximal effects were observed at 170 minutes of exercise per week. However, there was also considerable inaccuracy in this data. Significance of research This systematic review and meta-analysis highlights the importance of physical exercise in improving physical function in older adults staying in residential care facilities, regardless of their functional and cognitive abilities. Benefits derived from exercise include improved functional independence, muscle strength, physical performance, balance and flexibility in activities of daily living. Based on these findings, scientists recommend routine implementation of exercise interventions in long-term care facilities.

