Health
rTMS and Bipolar Depression: Predicting Clinical Response
A recent systematic review collected evidence on neuroimaging findings and biomarkers associated with responses to repetitive motion. Transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) in patients with bipolar depression.1
Studies have shown that alternative treatments, such as neurostimulation techniques such as rTMS, have shown positive results in treating unipolar depression. Therefore, neurostimulation has also been proposed as a therapeutic option for bipolar disorder.2-5 Researchers have focused specifically on the neural correlates of responses to rTMS using a variety of methods. neuroimaging Techniques such as functional, structural and metabolic imaging.
“rTMS has become a promising and effective strategy for managing BD due to its improved safety profile, non-invasiveness, and locality, with response rates of approximately 40% to 50%,” Shamabadi et al. Stated.1
A systematic review found five main neuroimaging correlates of rTMS response.
1. Right insular cortex activation
2. Changes in prefrontal cortex and subcortical circuit activity associated with deactivation of the ventromedial prefrontal cortex
3. Increased dmPFC-thalamic connectivity
4. Reduced connectivity of sgACC-caudate, dmPFC-insula cortex, sgACC-middle cingulate cortex, dmPFC and parahippocampal gyrus/amygdala
5. Poor SN Connectivity
The results of a systematic review showed that TMS-based neuroimaging has the ability to predict clinical response to treatment and may provide insight into the underlying biological mechanisms of BD. rice field. By observing brain activity and structural changes before and after TMS treatment, researchers may be able to determine which patients are more likely to respond positively to treatment. Clinicians can tailor treatment to individual patients based on efficacy assessments.
“This personalized treatment approach may lead to improved patient outcomes, reduced healthcare costs, and increased patient satisfaction,” reported Shammavadi et al.1
How has TMS helped patients? Let us know what you think at [email protected].
References
1. Shamabadi A, Karimi H, Katarinussi G, et al. Neuroimaging correlates therapeutic response to transcranial magnetic stimulation in bipolar depression: a systematic review.brain science. 2023;13(5):801.
2. McGirr A, Karmani S, Arsappa R, et al. Clinical efficacy and safety of repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation in acute bipolar depression.world psychiatry. 2016;15(1):85-86.
3. Lipsman N, McIntyre RS, Jacobbe P, et al. Neurosurgical treatment of bipolar depression: defining treatment resistance and identifying surgical targets.bipolar disorder. 2010;12(7):691-701.
4. Holtzheimer PE, Kelley ME, Gross RE, et al. Deep subcorpus callosum cingulate cortex stimulation for treatment-resistant unipolar and bipolar depression.archigene psychiatry. 2012;69(2):150-158.
5. Bahji A, Hawken E, Sepehry A, et al. ECT beyond unipolar major depression: A systematic review and meta-analysis of electroconvulsive therapy in bipolar depression.Acta Psychiatrist Scand. 2019;139(3):214-226.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.psychiatrictimes.com/view/rtms-and-bipolar-depression-predicting-clinical-response
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- rTMS and Bipolar Depression: Predicting Clinical Response
- Week ahead: Li visits Europe as Modi flies to Washington
- King County resident pup catches rabies from bat in first case in 2023
- An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck Beja, the third on the west coast in one day
- RI loses pursued by Europe, Jokowi: call, call, call!
- FINAL ACT: Manchester Essex girls’ tennis run ends with state final loss to HW | Sport
- Expand B2B platform for Japanese fashion industry worldwide
- Exercise is key to improving physical function in institutionalized elderly
- KRK slams “Bollywood people should be ashamed…” as he compares Adipurush box office collections with Pathaan, The Kashmir Files and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar!
- The review of the NZ ETS begins alongside the redesign of the Permanent Forest Category
- Hepatitis A: Is Hepatitis A Dangerous? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Hepatitis A
- Small steps for Blinken as he tries to rekindle US-China relations | Political news