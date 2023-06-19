Study reveals potential gaps in recommended care for obese and overweight people





Findings presented at the Endocrinology Society Annual Meeting ENDO 2023 in Chicago on June 17 show that, despite an increasing number of new treatment options, underdiagnosed or untreated obesity or overweight A significant proportion of people with diabetes do not receive recommended treatment. disease. “Obesity is a large and growing number of adults in the United States. Obesity is a complex and expensive disease that is linked to many chronic conditions, including hypertension, diabetes and cardiovascular disease,” said Dr. Kilian Ezendu. said. D. is an advisor to Eli Lilly and Company on profit and risk studies. “Drugs to treat obesity are an integral part of the long-term care of overweight people and are recommended for people who are obese or who are overweight and have at least one obesity-related disorder.” Ezendu et al. used linked electronic health records and claims data for people aged 18-80 who are eligible for anti-obesity drugs annually from 2016 to 2021. Anti-obesity agents included phentermine-topiramate, lorcaserin, orlistat, naltrexone-bupropion. , liraglutide and semaglutide. Approximately 1.6 to 2.2 million overweight or obese adults were included in the annual study cohort on anti-obesity drugs. Overall obesity diagnosis rates based on both electronic medical records and insurance claims increased from 39.4% in 2016 to 57.2% in 2021. However, the diagnosis rate from insurance claims alone was only 33.5% in 2016 and 47.3% in 2021. Similarly, overweight diagnosis rates increased from 18.1% in 2016 to 31.2% in 2021. Meanwhile, the diagnosis rate based on insurance claims was 15.4% for him in 2016 and 29.2% for 2021. Prescription rates for anti-obesity drugs were low, ranging from 0.4% to 0.5% in any given year, the researchers found. Similar to obesity diagnosis rates and overweight diagnosis rates, prescription fill rates also increased from 0.4% in 2016 to 0.6% in 2021. Notably, liraglutide prescription and fill rates doubled from 2016 to 2021 (from 0.1% to 0.2%). 4-fold for semaglutide (0.1% to 0.4%). This study demonstrates potential gaps in clinical care for obese and overweight people. Adequate documentation of the clinical diagnosis has led to the obesity and overweight guidelines, especially with the availability of several FDA-approved drugs that can be used as lifestyle modification adjuncts in managing obesity and overweight. treatment may be facilitated. ” Dr. Kilian Ezendu, Advisor, Eli Lilly & Company

