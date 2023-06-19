Health
Heavy drinkers really ‘not processing their booze,’ study says
CNN
—
A new study finds that saying heavy drinkers are “tolerable” is a misnomer.
Instead, people with alcohol use disorders (formerly called alcoholics) are given up to three hours of cognitive tests and Exercise testing showed significant impairment.
“There seems to be a general perception that experienced drinkers can handle alcohol,” said study co-author Nathan Didier. I have the macho stamina to take in and deal with it.” Research analyst at the University of Chicago Clinical Addiction Institute.
The study’s lead author, Andrea King, a professor of psychiatry and behavioral neuroscience at the University of Chicago, said the idea that increased exposure to alcohol makes people more tolerant to alcohol is a “social media and movies, it’s everywhere.”
“Our study found some support for increased tolerance,” said Dr. King, who specializes in alcohol rehabilitation research. It depends on the pace, how long it’s been since you’ve been drinking,” he said.
“This finding is important because only about 10% of people with alcohol use disorders are receiving treatment, and binge eating is on the rise, with men drinking five or more drinks and women drinking four or more,” King said. is,” he said. The first two hours are drinking. ”
Some people go beyond basic binge eating and drinking to so-called “strong drinking.” According to the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, this pattern of drinking is defined as consuming twice as much alcohol as binge eating.
“This dangerous drinking pattern means drinking eight or more drinks at a time for women and ten or more for men.” Institute stated on the website.
The study was published Sunday in the journal Alcohol: Clinical and Experimental Research. The study analyzed three types of young adult drinkers (mostly in his 20s).e Chicago drinking party projectIt is an ongoing study started by King in 2004. The 397 participants included light drinkers, social drinkers, and people with alcohol abuse disorders.
light drinker According to King, it’s defined as people who drink up to six “standard” drinks per week but don’t overeat. in the United States, standard Drinks are approximately 0.6 fluid ounces or 14 grams of pure alcohol, depending on the type of adult drink consumed.
Professor King said moderate drinkers were not included in the study in order to clearly compare the effects of light and heavy drinking, adding: “People may overlap and confuse the distinctions. I didn’t want to,” he said.
The second group in the study was social heavy drinkers. Defined as someone who drinks at least 10 drinks per week and consumes heavy alcohol 1-5 times per month.
A third group included drinkers who met criteria for alcohol use disorders (28 or more drinks per week for men and 21 or more drinks per week for women) and who frequently binge or drank at least one-third of the days per month. It was
“In everyday life, this group drank an average of 38.7 drinks per week, compared to 2.5 for light drinkers and about 20 for heavy drinkers,” King said.
This group of people also needed to meet Other criteria Alcohol use disorders, such as being unable to cut back on drinking, drinking despite getting into trouble with family or friends, or getting into situations where they or others may be hurt.
People in all three groups were tested at two different time points. The first was with alcohol, and his first was with a placebo designed to mimic alcohol. However, study participants were told each time they might receive a stimulant, depressant, alcohol, or a placebo.
This intoxicating drink was a flavorful mixed drink with 190 proof grain alcohol and was measured by body weight to even out the effects of the booze across body types. Women, who metabolize alcohol differently than men and become more prone to intoxication, took doses 85% of what the men were given.
“The alcohol content of this drink was equivalent to four to five drinks with a breathalyzer reading of 0.08 to 0.09%, the standard for drunk driving,” Didier said.
Alcohol levels were tested at various intervals before and after drinking. Participants were asked at 30- and 180-minute intervals how much they felt impaired on a scale from ‘not at all’ to ‘extremely’.
participants too Subjects completed two cognitive performance tasks before drinking and at 30-minute intervals. One was a fine motor task that scored how quickly study participants were able to put the peg into the hole. The other was a paper-and-pencil task designed to test cognitive skills.
This study initially supported the notion that heavy drinkers can manage heavy drinking without impairment. At 30 minutes, both heavy drinkers and those with alcohol use disorders did well on cognitive tests, but light drinkers felt sedated and tired, King said. Neither heavy drinkers nor those with alcohol abuse disorder felt disabled when asked.
However, both groups performed equally poorly at driving pegs into holes, especially at 30 minutes. “We noticed that 30 minutes after consuming alcohol, all groups suffered similarly,” Didler said.
Even though the alcoholic beverages used in the study were sufficient for all participants to exceed the legal limit, people with alcohol use disorders would drink more and more quickly, King said. Stated.
To see if people with this disorder were impaired by high levels of alcohol that approximated their normal intake, the researchers gave 60 participants with alcohol use disorders another drink. This drink contained 190 proof alcohol, equivalent to 7-8 standard drinks.
A study found that people with high-dose alcohol use disorders had a 50% increase in mental and motor impairment compared to those who consumed low doses. Additionally, performance did not fully return to baseline levels after 3 hours.
“What this study is doing is focusing on the limits of resistance,” Didier says. “Even if you have a lot of drinking experience, it does not mean that you are free from disability.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/19/health/heavy-drinkers-handle-liquor-wellness/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Heavy drinkers really ‘not processing their booze,’ study says
- 10 Bollywood movies with the worst VFX and CGI
- Skin cancer is easier to avoid, but better treatment for those who do get it
- An earthquake has been recorded off the coast of Myanmar and shakes buildings in Thailand
- PM Modi talks about Miyawaki forests in Mann ki Baat: what is this method, also used in Mumbai
- Vietnamese player wins gold at SEA Youth Table Tennis Championship 2023
- Aditya Birla Fashion Share Price Up 2%, Vaishali Parekh Recommends Buying; here’s why
- See what Melania Trump has been up to amid her husband’s legal battles
- Blinken to wrap up rare visit to China, may meet Xi Jinping
- President Joko Widodo attends the Indonesia Open Semi-Final
- Binance and the SEC Reach Agreement to Keep US Customer Assets in the Country
- Algorand (ALGD) with Latest Meme Coin Player $HXPE Hollywood X PEPE Moonshot