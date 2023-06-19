Ultimately defeating asthma may depend on blocking HRF-IgE interaction ScienceDaily





Asthma is more dangerous than many people realize. An estimated 10 Americans die of asthma every day, and the disease causes about 439,000 hospitalizations and 1.3 million emergency room visits each year.

“Asthma is one of the most important allergic diseases to study,” says Professor Toshiaki Kawakami, M.D., Ph.D., member of the Center for Autoimmunity and Inflammation at the La Jolla Institute of Immunology (LJI). In a new study, Kawakami and colleagues at LJI investigated the molecular factors in severe asthma and rhinovirus-induced asthma exacerbations (a type of asthma associated with the common cold). Their research results recently Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunologysuggesting that people with both types of asthma may benefit from treatments that block the interaction between a molecule called histamine-releasing factor (HRF) and an antibody called immunoglobulin E (IgE). doing. As Kawakami explains, many people with severe asthma do not respond to current asthma treatments. He hopes that his two potential drug strategies from his lab can inhibit the interaction of his HRF and IgE and reduce symptoms in these patients. “We hope that this approach will be a tool for treating severe asthma and asthma exacerbations,” he says. Histamine-releasing factor problem Immune cells work as a team and secrete molecules to “talk” to each other. One of these molecular messengers is HRF, which is made by many types of cells, including lung epithelial cells and immune cells called macrophages. When a person encounters an allergen, these cells start churning out more of her HRF. HRF then travels around the body looking for a specific antibody to bind to. However, HRF has several different types of antibody partners, and each interaction sends a different message to surrounding immune cells. Kawakami and his colleagues are working to understand how these HRF-antibody interactions lead to dangerous allergic reactions. Over the past decade, researchers have shown that the interaction of HRF and IgE antibodies causes deleterious inflammation in mouse models of asthma. Their new study is important because it reveals how this same HRF-IgE interaction drives inflammation and causes asthma in humans. For this study, Kawakami collaborated with clinicians and scientists at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. Boston Children’s Hospital. The University of Virginia aims to investigate the role of his HRF across many patient groups. The researchers investigated HRF levels and IgE interactions in: healthy adult controls

adults infected with rhinovirus

adults with moderate asthma

adults with severe asthma

Adults with mild to moderate asthma

Children with asthma with exacerbation of nonviral asthma

Children with asthma whose asthma is exacerbated by rhinovirus It was important to work with this broad patient sample. “Asthma is not just a disease,” says Kawakami. There are different forms of asthma, called ‘endotypes’, and current asthma treatments do not work for everyone. To truly understand and treat asthma, we need to collect data from all possible patient groups. Expectations for future treatments The research team found that the interaction of HRF and IgE causes inflammation, especially in patients with severe asthma and rhinovirus-induced asthma exacerbations. These findings in humans are consistent with previous findings the lab has made in mice. Scientists further confirmed the importance of the interaction between HRF and IgE in laboratory experiments using a human bronchial cell line. Kawakami et al. observed a dramatic increase in HRF secretion when these cells were infected with rhinovirus. A similar dramatic increase was seen when bronchial cells were exposed to proteins from house dust mites (a very common allergen and asthma trigger). Kawakami now wants to try two potential asthma treatments. The first therapeutic approach utilizes molecules developed by the Kawakami lab. The molecule, called HRF-2CA, appears to suppress symptoms of asthma and severe food allergy in mice, and there is reason to think it could be useful in treating humans. Researchers are also interested in studying a therapeutic antibody called SPF7-1. This antibody acts as a kind of HRF decoy, binding IgE and blocking its actual interaction with HRF. “The best way forward is to conduct clinical trials studying these two treatments,” says Kawakami. Additional authors of the study, “Histamine-releasing factors in severe asthma and rhinovirus-associated asthma exacerbationsYu Kawakami, Ikuo Takazawa, Merritt L. Fagit, Kazumi Kasakura, Joseph Lynn, Julienne Feller, David B. Canter, Wanda Fypattanakul, Peter W. Heyman, Chris A. Benedict , Yuko Kawakami. This study was supported by the National Institutes of Health (Grants 1R01 HL124283-01, R01 AI146042-01, T32 AI125179, T32 HD040128, HL69174, NIH K12 HD047349, R01 AI073964, NIH K24 AI106822, NIH U10 HL) 098 102 , NIH AI139749, AI101423, UL1 TR001102) American Medical Association (seed grant). Funding from Harvard Catalyst/Harvard Center for Clinical Translational Sciences (National Research Resource Center and National Center for Promotion of Translational Sciences), Harvard University and its affiliated academic health care centers.

