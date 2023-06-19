Insomnia is associated with increased risk of stroke





Insomnia may increase the risk of stroke, according to new research.

People under 50 who experienced moderate to severe insomnia had almost four times the risk of stroke compared to those without symptoms.

A brain health expert explains the findings. If you often wake up at night and have trouble falling asleep, the problem may be: insomnia. While this condition may seem insignificant other than lack of rest, new research shows that people with insomnia may be at increased risk of: stroke. Research published in neurology We investigated the association between insomnia symptoms and stroke risk. The study involved 31,126 people (mean age 61 years) who had no history of stroke at the start of the study. Patients answered questions about how often they had trouble falling asleep, waking up in the middle of the night, waking up too early, and being unable to go back to sleep. Researchers rated the severity of symptoms on a scale of 1 (less severe) to 8 (more severe). The researchers followed the participants for nine years, during which time they experienced a total of 2,101 strokes. The researchers found that people who reported experiencing five to eight symptoms of insomnia had a 51% higher risk of stroke than those who reported no symptoms. The association between insomnia symptoms and stroke was stronger among participants under the age of 50 who experienced five to eight symptoms, with nearly four times the risk of stroke compared with those without symptoms. However, people aged 50 and older with 5 to 8 symptoms still had a significantly (38%) increased risk of stroke compared with those without symptoms. “The difference in risk between these two age groups may be explained by the higher incidence of stroke in older age,” study author Wendemi Sawadogo, M.D., MPH, Ph.D., said in the paper. press release. “The list of risk factors for stroke includes: high blood pressure Diabetes can also increase with age, and insomnia symptoms are one of many possible contributing factors. This striking difference suggests that managing insomnia symptoms at a young age may be an effective strategy for stroke prevention. ” So what is insomnia and how does it affect stroke risk? Insomniacs say they have difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep Amit Sakdev, M.D., Director of the Department of Neuromuscular Medicine, Michigan State University. Simply put, insomnia is associated with elevated blood pressure, which may increase the risk of stroke. Lack of sleep can lead to inflammation and metabolic dysregulation, including: type of diabetesheart disease, and high blood pressure, which are known risk factors for stroke, are added. Dr. Adi Iyer, Neurosurgeon, Pacific Neuroscience Institute, Providence St. John’s Health Center, Santa Monica, CA. “The association between sleep deprivation and stroke in older patients is most likely to be low, as older patients are generally much stronger in all areas. The relative impact of sleep is reduced compared to other health conditions. Diabetesand Heart disease” Conclusion Dr. Iyer says sleep disturbances have long-term effects on overall health, including stroke risk, and should be treated like any other serious health condition. “The importance of this study is that it can help clinicians optimize sleep patterns to reduce the risk of stroke, especially in younger patients.” They point out that the results need to be discounted because they were self-reported in the study and the different types of insomnia were not sufficiently differentiated by the participants. reduce stress Health and physical health are both important in reducing the risk of stroke, and both are affected by sleep, Dr. Satchdev said. “It may sound boring, but the body likes good habits,” he added. Finding this can go a long way in supporting good quality sleep, which in turn can go a long way in helping your brain health. Madeleine preventionDeputy Editor-in-Chief of , she has a background in health writing from her experience as an editorial assistant at WebMD and her personal research at university. She graduated from the University of Michigan with degrees in biopsychology, cognition and neuroscience, where she helps develop strategies for success in all areas. preventionsocial media platform.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prevention.com/health/sleep-energy/a44211864/insomnia-linked-to-higher-risk-of-stroke-study/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos