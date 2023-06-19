Pfizer and Bio-NTech vaccines work best in children vaccinated before COVID-19: study





SINGAPORE – Pfizer and Bio-NTech vaccines are most effective in protecting children from infection with Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 when given before first COVID-19 infection Research has shown one thing. A study led by the KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) found that children aged 5 to 11 years who received two doses of the vaccine before being infected with COVID-19 were more likely to be infected with two subvariants. 85.3% lower. By comparison, children in this age group who received two doses of the vaccine after being infected with COVID-19 were 74 percent less likely to contract the subvariant. The KKH said further research was needed to explain the observed trend that children had better protection if they were vaccinated before infection. The study, published in May, was conducted on nearly 150,000 children and adolescents aged 5 to 17 who were infected with COVID-19 between January 2020 and December 2022. The efficacy of the Pfizer and BioNtech vaccines alone was studied. Omicron infections were the most common during the study conducted by the KKH, National Center for Infectious Diseases, Ministry of Health. Yung Chee Fu, lead author and senior consultant at KKH, said: “Our study shows that vaccination provides additional protection against novel coronavirus variants in children and adolescents who have recovered from previous infections. was found,” he said. “In children, the most effective protection was among those who were vaccinated before their first infection.” Associate Professor Jung, who specializes in pediatric infectious diseases, said the findings reinforced that parents should not rely solely on past COVID-19 infections to immunize their children against Omicron variants. People aged 12 to 17 years who were infected with COVID-19 before vaccination were 85.7% less likely to be infected with Omicron BA.4 and BA.5. They had higher levels of immunity (82.9 percent less likely to get infected) than those who had been vaccinated before infection. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was also found to provide lower levels of immunity against the Omicron XBB submutant compared to BA.4 and BA.5. The study said this was to be expected because the profound molecular changes in XBB made it more infectious. The type of novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) variant that an individual was previously infected with affected the degree of protection afforded by the vaccine. A person infected with the delta variant was found to have the lowest level of protection against her subsequent BA.4 and BA.5 infections. Professor Yoon said the study has direct relevance to Singaporeans, as many have already been infected with the novel coronavirus. “For unvaccinated people who have recovered from COVID-19, vaccination offers additional protection and can be vaccinated within three months of infection,” he added.

