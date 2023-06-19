Computational methods identify genetic drivers of microbiome diversity





To identify the genetic drivers of microbial beta diversity, researchers need to develop methods with sufficient statistical power to map these complex gene-microbiome relationships. Therefore, we turned to the Covariate Adjusted Kernel RV (KRV) framework. Kernel-RV is “a statistic for measuring and testing dependencies between two groups of variables, such as a group of genetic variants and a microbiome,” he said. In previous microbiome GWAS studies, researchers “study associations between one genetic variation and one microbial taxon at a time,” but there are millions of genetic variants within a microbial community. Such an approach would pose enormous problems due to the presence of genetic variation and “hundreds of microbial taxa.” It’s burdensome with multiple tests and has low statistical power,” said Liu. To increase statistical power, the Wu team will “instead assess associations between groups of genetic variants within genes and microbiome-wide composition as measured by beta diversity at the community level.” selected. This new approach will allow researchers to “reduce the burden of multiple tests, allowing them to account for unique properties of genetic and microbiome data, such as interactions between genetic variants and phylogenetic relationships between microbial taxa.” These advantages of the KRV framework improve statistical power and help identify more loci associated with the human microbiome. “ To test whether this method has its capabilities, Liu et al. We applied it to the HCHS/SOL) cohort, Liu said. Narrowing down to specific populations has been biologically important in identifying genes that influence microbiome composition. This is because “different populations tend to be systematically different in their genetic and microbial profiles, and may also have different genetics and microbiome relationships.” were excited to discover four genes “associated with overall gut microbiota composition (or gut microbiota beta-diversity)” within the HCHS/SOL cohort, none of which were “the same.” identified using two other competing methods that focused on the genetic signature of species (that is, genes associated with the composition of the entire microbiome).Thus, these results suggest that We support the increasing power of our approach and contribute to exciting new discoveries for further understanding the relationship between genetics and the microbiome.” reproduced”, but no other relevance was previously known. “Three of the four genes identified in our microbiome GWAS analysis” have been previously shown to be involved in “immune function or immune-related diseases,” suggesting that the gut microbiome composition It has been suggested that immune-related genes may play an important role in the formation. One of these identified genes, “IL23R, is a pro-inflammatory cytokine that is intimately involved in autoimmunity” and is associated with “both the gut microbiome and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).” gender is documented. Combined with previous studies, our findings further support that the gut microbiome may mediate host genetic influences on the development of inflammatory diseases like IBD,” said Liu. Shouted out. The purpose of the Hispanic Community Health Study/Latino Cohort Study was to identify risk factors for health outcomes in the Hispanic/Latino population of the United States, and through the analysis of this data, “our study “It’s the first study to investigate the genetic impact on human health,” Liu said. “The results of our study help us understand important genetic risk factors for gut microbiome-related health outcomes in Hispanic/Latino populations.” Extending the traditional approach of “studying the associations between one genetic variation and one taxon” to examine “associations between intragenic variation and overall microbiome composition,” routine It will be an asset for microbiome analysis. . However, one of the greatest impacts of this methodological work is that it “develops tools to assist other researchers in their projects. We believe that will allow us to more strongly identify the genetic signatures associated with microbiome composition.Thus, our impact is not necessarily the development of our own methods, but the ultimate impact of others’ research. is.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fredhutch.org/en/news/spotlight/2023/06/phs-liu-microbiome.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos