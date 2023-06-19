Higher rates of insomnia are associated with aging and being female





Screening for insomnia based on age and current social determinants of health (SDOH) may be important, according to results of a cross-sectional study of adults in the Florida community. Journal of Clinical and Translational Science. Credit: Tervesalainen – Stock.adobe.com Overall, 27.3% of all adults reported a history of insomnia. However, the incidence was highest in people aged 65 years and older and in women. Insomnia is the most common sleep disorder in the world. It is characterized by poor sleep quality, difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep, and is associated with increased medication use, doctor visits, and emergency department visits. Previous research suggests that SDOH, defined as a person’s environmental conditions that affect health and quality of life, is an important factor influencing sleep quality. People who are historically socio-economically disadvantaged, have experienced discrimination, or have mental health conditions have been shown to have worse sleep outcomes, but we need to better understand risk factors. may improve sleep results. The researchers recruited 11,960 adult community members using the University of Florida’s HealthStreet outreach program to find associations with demographics, SDOH, health status, and reported history of insomnia. A cross-sectional study was conducted on the subjects. Participants were interviewed about these factors, and researchers analyzed responses to identify risk factors for their history of insomnia. People over the age of 65 were more likely to report insomnia than younger adults. This may be related to natural age-related changes in sleep patterns, an increase in the number of people retiring, or perhaps an increased risk of physical and mental health disorders compared to young adults. . Women had a higher incidence of insomnia than men, and white adults had a higher risk of insomnia than black adults. However, the latter finding is inconsistent with previous studies, so further studies should assess these mixed findings, the researchers said. Certain SDOHs have been associated with increased incidence of insomnia, including: food insecurity

living alone

being a veteran

have anxiety, ADHD, or depression

suffer from cardiometabolic disease

low level of social support This study included considerable limitations, the first of which was that patients provided a self-reported medical history. Additionally, the researchers did not include one definition of insomnia. Causality cannot be determined in this study. A subgroup of the population consisting of a minority of people (transgender people). and patients were recruited only from a single geographical location. Insomnia is a major public health burden and is associated with increased rates of vehicle, workplace and domestic accidents. One study suggests that workplace accidents caused by insomnia cost the United States $31.1 billion. In addition, insomnia is associated with increased absenteeism at work, poor concentration, and can cost thousands of dollars per patient per year if left untreated. The researchers suggest evaluating patients for insomnia, especially if they have certain SDOH or age-related risk factors. It also recommends that health professionals offer behavioral therapy, such as cognitive-behavioral therapy for insomnia, as a first-line treatment to improve patients’ sleep. reference Fidler A, Chaudhari P, Sims V, Payne-Murphy J, Fischer J, Cottler L. Insomnia in the Florida community: associations with demographics, health status, and social support. J. clinical translation science. 2023;7(1):e128. Doi: 10.1017/cts.2023.536

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pharmacytimes.com/view/higher-rates-of-insomnia-linked-to-older-age-being-a-woman The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos