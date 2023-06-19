Calgary tattoo shop customer advised to get tested for hepatitis





Article content Customers at tattoo parlors in the northeast have been advised to get tested for hepatitis B after shops were temporarily closed for unsanitary practices.

Article content The Little Witch Tattoo piercing service on 52nd Street, Nebraska, closed April 29 after public health inspectors found equipment disinfection rules were not being followed based on complaints.

Article content The closure order was lifted last week after the Alberta Health Service worked with business owners. The AHS said the risk was very low, but unsanitary piercing procedures could lead to the spread of hepatitis B. “In order to prevent the spread of infection from person to person, equipment used for body piercing must be cleaned, disinfected and sterilized according to specific health standards,” Calgary City Health Medical Officer Dr. Franco Rizzutti said in a release Monday. Stated. . “Little Witch Tattoo Studio did not fully adhere to these sterilization processes, so anyone who received piercing services through this procedure could have been exposed to the hepatitis B virus.” According to the AHS, anyone who got a body piercing between April 15 and May 1 should see a doctor for a follow-up test. There have been no hepatitis B positive cases associated with businesses in the Northeast. According to the inspection report, the owner of the store did not notify AHS that it was offering piercing services. Other violations included the jewelry used for piercings being found submerged in a container of disinfectant. Also, there were no written procedures or documentation of sterility assurance at the site. This notice does not affect tattoo services completed at Little Witch.

