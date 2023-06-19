New poll suggests parents should take stomach pain more seriously

Get inspired by our weekly roundups on healthy living made simple. Sign up for CNN’s Life, But Better newsletter for information and tools to improve your health.





CNN

—



A national poll by the University of Michigan Health College CS Mott Children’s Hospital found that one in six parents said their child complained of stomach pain at least once a month.

Although one in three parents surveyed are confident they can tell if their stomach ache is serious, parents should not necessarily seek professional advice if such complaints occur regularly. Not necessarily.

A CS Mott Children’s Hospital National Child Health Poll found that, based on 1,081 responses from parents with children ages 3 to 10, two out of five parents who reported their child’s monthly abdominal pain , turned out not to discuss the matter with the pediatrician.

Dr Susan Woolford, co-director of the Mott Poll and Mott Pediatrician, said: “Our poll does not support whether abdominal pain is a serious sign and whether the pain is “It suggests that parents may not always be able to consult a doctor when deciding how to provide relief.” .

Woolford said it’s difficult to tell if a stomach ache is a short-term problem or a cause for concern because it can be a symptom of a variety of health problems.

Eighty-four percent of parents said they were more likely to call their doctor or seek emergency care if their child had blood in their stools. About 65% of parents said they would call if their child felt a “sharp” pain like a knife, or if the pain lasted longer than six hours, or if their abdomen was swollen.

Anthony Porte, M.D., a pediatric gastroenterologist at Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital, says parents should also pay attention to the symptoms and frequency of less severe abdominal pain. According to Porto, children with irritable bowel syndrome and other functional abdominal problems can become accustomed to pain, which can affect their attitudes and overall mental health. It is said that there is a sexuality.

Nearly 75% of parents thought their child’s stomach pain was related to indigestion, constipation or food, but even fewer thought the pain was caused by a virus or infection.

stomach pain and anxiety



Among parents of children ages 6 to 10, trying to avoid school or seeking attention was thought to be a more common reason for pain. Parents of children in this age group also cite anxiety and worry as potential causes.

“There are more nerve endings in the abdomen than in the brain,” says Porto. “We can usually feel a tremor in our abdomen. compression, and all those movements can cause pain.”

To cope with anxiety-related abdominal pain, study participants said they used several strategies. Most parents responded that they had spoken to their children about the causes of their anxiety. 53% said they practiced breathing exercises with their children. 53% tried to distract their child. Also, 16% of her parents allowed their children to miss school and other activities.

“This situation needs parental attention as it may present serious mental health concerns for the child,” Woolford said. “Parents should provide their children with a safe space to express their feelings and concerns, and help them identify potential stressors such as school-related pressures, family issues and social challenges. .”

Stomach pain can also indicate more serious health problems, such as appendicitis, intestinal obstruction, urinary tract infections, and testicular problems such as hernias.

“Many parents polled were unsure if they could recognize this situation,” Woolford said. “If your child is experiencing severe, frequent, or devastating pain, it’s always best to exercise caution and consult a doctor.”