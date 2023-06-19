Innovative sampling device has significant potential for gut microbiome research





According to speakers at the High Performance Liquid Phase Separations and Related Technologies (HPLC 2023) conference in Düsseldorf, Germany this week, studying the gut microbiome is an important way to improve human health worldwide. A compound can be illuminated (1). Oliver Feen of the University of California reported on data collected using an ingestible sampling device that can collect upper intestinal lumen contents during routine daily digestion. The study involved 15 healthy people who swallowed capsules after lunch and after dinner on two consecutive days, after which samples were taken. The research team used metabolomics and his 16S rRNA sequencing technology to analyze 274 intestinal samples and 60 corresponding stool homogenates. Notably, by combining data from three LC-MS/MS assays, the researchers identified 1,909 metabolites, including previously unknown compounds, sulfonolipids, and novel bile acids. bottom. This finding revealed striking differences between the stool metabolome and intestinal samples, highlighting the importance of directly studying the small intestine. The research team asked study participants to log their meals, and found that alcohol and dessert consumption significantly altered the metabolome. The researchers observed that essential nutrients and dietary lipids decreased along the intestinal tract, while other diet-related metabolites increased. In particular, bile acids showed both expected and novel variations, providing valuable insight into the role of bile acids in gut health. Furthermore, this study highlighted the impact of antibiotic treatment on the intestinal metabolome. Subjects treated with antibiotics up to 6 months prior to sampling showed markedly different metabolomic patterns, highlighting the long-lasting effects of antibiotics on the gut. This groundbreaking study not only improved our understanding of the human gut metabolome, but also revealed subject-specific chemical phenotypes in the gut. The results of this study have immense potential to advance personalized medicine and provide new avenues for the diagnosis and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The development of a noninvasive sampling device marks an important milestone in the field of gut microbiome and metabolome research. As further research builds on these findings, the researchers are inviting collaborations with other teams, including working toward a more comprehensive understanding of the complex interactions between the human body and its resident microbes. measures have been taken, Feen said (he advised interested collaborators to get in touch) paves the way for innovative interventions and treatments to promote gut health. reference (1) Fiehn O. Space Odyssey 2023: Exploring Temporal and Regional Metabolomes. Presentation venue: HPLC 2023, June 18-22, 2023, Düsseldorf, Germany. KN06.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chromatographyonline.com/view/innovative-sampling-device-holds-important-potential-for-gut-microbiome-research The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos