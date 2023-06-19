Report Shows More Meningococcal Cases Among People With HIV In 2022

There is an alarming increase in cases of meningococcal disease among people living with it. HIV According to the latest CDC information, in the past few years in the United States Weekly reports of morbidity and mortality.

Meningococcal disease is a serious and potentially life-threatening illness caused by: Meningococcus Bacteria, usually presenting as meningitis or meningococcemia. Meningitis is characterized by symptoms such as fever, headache, and stiff shoulders, while meningococcemia is characterized by fever, chills, malaise, vomiting, diarrhea, cold hands and feet, and severe pain. Appear.

To combat the spread of meningococcal disease, CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommends that individuals at high risk of contracting the disease, including adolescents and those living with HIV, receive tetravalent medulla. Vaccination with meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MenACWY) is recommended.

In 2016, ACIP incorporated a two-dose series of this vaccine into the U.S. immunization schedule for people living with HIV. However, vaccination coverage in this population remains low. A study that analyzed administrative claims data from January 2016 to March 2018 found that only 16.3% of people living with HIV received at least one dose of the MenACWY vaccine within 2 years of diagnosis. It became clear.

According to the authors, the latest report shows an increase in meningococcal disease among people living with HIV in 2022. He also explained that this report is based on his preliminary data for 2022, as the data are usually finalized in the fall of the following year, in this case he’s the fall of 2023.

The National Notified Disease Surveillance System is responsible for collecting case reports of meningococcal disease, and the Enhanced Meningococcal Disease Surveillance Report provides additional epidemiological information and isolates for analysis. By utilizing whole-genome sequencing, isolates are thoroughly screened and serotyped and molecular typing information determined.

Data from 2017 to 2021 show that typically 5 to 15 cases of meningococcal disease are reported each year among people living with HIV, accounting for 1.5% to 4.3% of all annual cases in the United States. occupies. However, preliminary data for 2022 show a significant increase, with 29 reported cases of meningococcal disease among people living with HIV, reflecting 9.8% of all cases. there is It’s important to note that this number may increase further as the report becomes more comprehensive.

Of the 29 reported cases, 22 had not received the MenACWY vaccine, 6 had an unknown vaccination history, and 1 had been vaccinated but had an unknown number of doses.

Of note, 15 with meningococcal disease belonged to the larger serogroup C (MSM), which primarily affects men who have sex with men. However, even after excluding cases associated with the outbreak of MSM from the analysis, there is still a significant increase in meningococcal disease cases among HIV-infected people in 2022, and the annual number of cases from 2017 to 2021 The number of cases ranged from 4 to 8, whereas the number of cases was 14.

Of the 14 other cases not associated with the occurrence of MSM, 9 were caused by a single strain of MSM. N meningitis Belongs to serogroup Y, clonal complex CC174 sequence type ST-1466. Eight of these cases occurred in blacks or African Americans, seven of whom were MSM. Interestingly, these nine cases caused by the same strain were reported across three states and were not linked, the authors noted. The other five cases were not geographically clustered and no epidemiological link has yet been identified.

“MenACWY vaccination coverage among HIV-infected persons is low. Given the recent increase in cases of meningococcal infection in this population, health care providers should ensure that all HIV-infected persons receive the MenACWY vaccine in accordance with ACIP recommendations. We need to ensure that they are up to date and have access to other vaccines recommended for this population,” the report’s authors said. “Healthcare providers should also maintain a high meningococcal disease suspicion index for her HIV-infected person with symptoms of meningococcal disease.”

The authors reminded the CDC’s recommendation that everyone should be tested for HIV at least once in their lifetime, and ensure that people with meningococcal disease are tested for HIV when their status is unknown. Called on health care providers to

reference

Rubis AB, Howie RL, Marasini D, Sharma S, Marjuki H, McNamara LA. Notes from the Field: Rise in Meningococcal Disease in People with HIV – United States, 2022. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep. 2023;72(24):663-664. doi: 10.15585/mmwr.mm7224a4