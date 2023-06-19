Calgary studio instructs body piercing clients to get tested for hepatitis B – Calgary





Alberta Health Service advises anyone who receives body piercing services through Little Witch Tattoo to undergo follow-up testing for hepatitis B, which can be spread through unsanitary piercing procedures. Calgary Area Health Physician Dr. Franco Rizzutti said in a news release Monday that the studio did not fully adhere to sterilization processes and that those who received piercing services at the shop may have been exposed to the hepatitis B virus. said there is.



4:56

New recommendations for hepatitis B

On April 29, the Alberta Health Service said it failed to notify AHS before providing piercing services to the public, did not keep records of which staff performed what services, and did not properly service. A closing notice was issued to the tattoo shop, citing a list of violations such as not having performed a tattoo. Storage of jewelry used for piercing services. Story continues below the ad The violation was discovered during an AHS Department of Environmental and Public Health inspection in response to the complaint. This inspection revealed that the body piercing equipment was not properly sterilized. “In order to prevent the spread of infection from person to person, instruments used for body piercing must be cleaned, disinfected and sterilized according to specific health standards,” said Dr. Franco Rizzutti.



1:07

More than 3,000 patients may have contracted HIV, hepatitis B and C in New Jersey hospitals

The closure order was lifted on June 14 after AHS provided training to owners and operators on proper sterilization methods and the introduction of disposable body piercing equipment. AHS believes the risk to customers is very low, but customers of Little Witch Tattoo, 103,2640 52 Street NE, Calgary, who received body piercing services between April 15 and May 1 this year, I advise as follows: Arrange follow-up tests for hepatitis B. Story continues below the ad AHS said the warning does not affect tattoo services offered through the studio, and that the public advisory was due to Little Witch Tattoo’s failure to provide a comprehensive client list. To date, there have been no positive cases of Hepatitis B attributable to body piercing services at this facility. AHS said the inspection was a precautionary measure to ensure the health and safety of former customers. Clients should contact their doctor or Health Link (811) to arrange confidential testing. Anyone with health and safety concerns about piercings and tattoos should contact us. environmental public health.

