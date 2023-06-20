West Nile virus detected in Stanislaus County





Both the Turlock Mosquito Exclusion Area and the East Side Mosquito Exclusion Area have confirmed the presence of West Nile virus in Stanislaus County, but no human cases have yet been reported. The Turlock Mosquito Elimination District found the virus in one mosquito sample as of Monday. As of Friday, West Nile virus has been detected in 10 counties statewide. Statewide, it has been detected in 31 mosquito samples and 31 bird carcasses. So far, there have been no cases of human infection. Officials believe this year’s late rains will result in active mosquito season. “Late rains and warmer temperatures will hasten the outbreak of West Nile virus in the Central Valley,” said David Heft, general manager of Turlock MAD. “We are urging residents to dump and drain any water that may be standing around their homes and to use repellent if they are outside at dawn or dusk.” Mosquitoes become infected with West Nile virus when they eat infected birds. Infected mosquitoes can spread West Nile virus to humans and other animals when bitten. According to the Centers for Disease Control. About 1 in 5 people infected with West Nile virus will develop symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea and rash. Fewer than 1 percent of people develop serious neurological disorders, such as encephalitis and meningitis (inflammation of the brain and surrounding tissues). About 10% of people who develop a West Nile virus neurological infection will die, according to the CDC. People over the age of 50 and people with certain medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease, and organ transplants, are at increased risk of serious illness. There is no treatment or vaccine to prevent West Nile virus infection. Mild illnesses usually resolve on their own, but symptoms may persist for weeks or months. In the neuroinvasive form, patients can suffer severe and possibly long-lasting symptoms. Mosquitoes prefer to thrive in stagnant water and prefer weedy areas for cover. Dairy lagoons are perfect breeding grounds, but so are flooded fields, unmanicured pools, urban catchment ponds, soggy lawns—almost anywhere that pools and stagnates water. The District will continue its treatment and surveillance program by identifying mosquito breeding sources and mosquito-borne disease activity. Treatment is based on test results. The district would like to remind residents that they can help by taking the following precautions: • Discard or drain standing water. These are mosquitoes’ favorite places to lay their eggs. • Use repellents containing DEET, picaridin, or lemon eucalyptus oil to protect yourself from mosquitoes. • Avoid going outdoors at dusk or dawn. In general, this is the time when WNV-carrying mosquitoes are most active. • Report abandoned pools to your local mosquito control district. • Close screens on doors and windows to keep mosquitoes out of your home. • Ask your veterinarian about vaccinating your horse against WNV. For additional information or service requests, Turlock residents should call the Turlock Mosquito Control District at (209) 634-1234 or (www.turlockmosquito.org). Reporting and testing dead birds is an important step in preventing West Nile virus. Confirmation of viral infection in bird carcasses or mosquito samples can help identify areas that need treatment to reduce mosquito activity. To report a dead bird, call the California Hotline at 1-877-WNV-BIRD or report online at www.westnile.ca.gov. Birds of particular interest are crows, crows, magpies, jays and birds of prey (hawks or eagles).

