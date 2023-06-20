RSV vaccine will soon be widely available





RENO, Nevada (Coro) – Image of a patient connected to a ventilator in an intensive care unit. A new coronavirus infection may come to mind. But there is another disease called respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) that kills up to 14,000 patients annually. It is spread by contagious coughs and sneezes, or by touching contaminated surfaces without washing your hands. One infectious disease expert called RSV “the last giant respiratory virus to plague our nation each year.” He called it “the last,” because now there is a vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus. “The good news is that vaccines are now available for the most vulnerable,” said Dr. Bayo Currie Winchell, medical director at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center. “So now it’s available to people over the age of 60. And just recently, women between 24 and 36 weeks’ gestation are eligible.” Pfizer has also developed a vaccine for newborns. This Wednesday, June 21, 2023, the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet to discuss appropriate use of vaccines. It will be available nationwide starting in the fall, and may allow patients to receive the RSV vaccine alongside their annual flu shot. Vaccine success rates for RSV prevention range from 67% to 85%. Dr Curry Winchell says the disease hospitalizes 57,000 children a year, so pregnant women should seriously consider getting the vaccine if the recommendation is made. “When a pregnant woman is vaccinated, the antibodies pass and are able to protect the baby,” says Curry Winchell, M.D. “So if they get RSV when they are born, I hope that it won’t be so severe, and hopefully they won’t get it. please.” The Washoe County Health District said it will not offer RSV vaccine to older adults or pregnant women once the final recommendations are released. Instead, patients should look for vaccines at their doctor’s office or local pharmacy. Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

