AHF • Dengue outbreak in Peru proves to remain a global threat

On the Peruvian island of Lima, where dengue fever has infected about 150,000 people and killed about 250 people in the country, this is an indication that world leaders have overcome their disagreements and signed a global treaty on public health. This is another reason why we must cooperate urgently to adopt the Only a binding global agreement can ensure viable cooperation, accountability and transparency between countries in responding to global public health threats and epidemics such as dengue.

“Infectious disease epidemics, which can affect whole regions and even the world, are becoming more frequent, requiring the global response and national health systems to be strengthened accordingly.”