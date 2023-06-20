AHF • Dengue outbreak in Peru proves to remain a global threat





On the Peruvian island of Lima, where dengue fever has infected about 150,000 people and killed about 250 people in the country, this is an indication that world leaders have overcome their disagreements and signed a global treaty on public health. This is another reason why we must cooperate urgently to adopt the Only a binding global agreement can ensure viable cooperation, accountability and transparency between countries in responding to global public health threats and epidemics such as dengue. “Infectious disease epidemics, which can affect whole regions and even the world, are becoming more frequent, requiring the global response and national health systems to be strengthened accordingly.” tweet this “Infectious disease outbreaks that can affect the entire region and even the world are becoming more frequent, so there is a need to strengthen the global response and the nation’s health system accordingly,” said AHF Andes. Dr. José Luis Sebastián Mesones, Regional Director and AHF Peru, said. Country Program Manager. “In times of crisis, as we have experienced with COVID-19, pre-stocking of medical supplies such as personal protective equipment and pesticide-treated nets around the world, along with accurate and timely epidemiological research and reporting, will continue. Under the auspices of the new Pandemic Agreement, we will raise the urgency of global public health security to a whole new level so that communities can be better protected against emerging infectious disease threats. , we need regional and global leadership.”

AHF has been working in Peru since 2013. Currently, AHF Peru is working with government health agencies to provide HIV antiretroviral treatment assistance to 23,433 patients. AHF Praises President Biden for Strong Advocacy for LGBTQ+ Rights

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aidshealth.org/2023/06/dengue-in-peru-proves-outbreaks-remain-a-global-threat/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

