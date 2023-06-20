Health
Most early-stage breast cancers “can be expected to survive long-term”
British researchers say most women diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer today can be expected to become long-term cancer survivors.
Their findings show that the risk of dying from breast cancer has declined significantly since the 1990s, which should provide reassurance to patients and clinicians, they said.
“Our study is good news for the majority of women diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer today.”
Research author
Researchers found that since the 1990s, the average five-year risk of dying from breast cancer has declined from 14% to 5%.
For women diagnosed between 2010 and 2015, more than six in 10 women had a five-year risk of 3% or less, the researchers said. British Journal of Medicine.
The authors, led by researchers from the University of Oxford, said the findings could be used to reassure them that most women treated for early-stage breast cancer are likely to survive long-term. rice field.
They also emphasized that the results of the study could help identify people who are still at high risk of dying from breast cancer.
Researchers say the risk of dying from breast cancer detected in its early stages has declined over the past decades, but the extent of this decline was previously unknown.
They also noted that it is unclear whether this decline applies to a group of women with specific characteristics or to all groups.
They examined data from the National Cancer Registry Analysis Service to investigate the long-term risk of breast cancer death after early breast cancer diagnosis.
The study included all 512,447 British women with early-stage breast cancer confined to the breast and possibly axillary lymph nodes as their first cancer, who were initially treated with surgery between January 1993 and December 2015. was included.
Taking into account characteristics such as time since diagnosis, calendar years of diagnosis, age, whether the cancer was detected by screening, lymph node involvement, tumor size and grade, annual breast cancer mortality and 5-year We estimated the cumulative risk of .
As a result, the annual breast cancer mortality rate for women diagnosed within the 1993-1999, 2000-2004, 2005-2009, and 2010-2015 calendar periods was The highest, then declined.
The 5-year cumulative breast cancer mortality risk averaged 14.4% for women diagnosed between 1993 and 1999, but was only 4.9% for women diagnosed between 2010 and 2015.
Considering only 156,338 women diagnosed with breast cancer between 2010 and 2015, the 5-year cumulative breast cancer mortality risk varied significantly among women with different characteristics.
The risk varied according to the patient’s age, whether the cancer was screen-detected, whether it had a particular receptor, the size of the cancer, the grade, and the number of lymph nodes involved.
As a result, the researchers acknowledged that these observations did not identify a specific cause for the mortality reduction.
But the study provided a detailed and accurate picture of breast cancer mortality in the entire population of women with early-stage breast cancer for up to 20 years, they said.
Analyzing the data may “provide patients with early-stage breast cancer and the clinicians who care for them with more up-to-date, data-driven prognostic predictions,” the researchers said.
“Our study is good news for the majority of women diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer today, because their prognosis is significantly improved,” the study authors said.
“Most of them can be expected to be long-term cancer survivors,” they added.
- Blinken Calls Beijing Talks ‘Frank’, Says They Must ContinueExBulletin