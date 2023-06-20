How we are working to address diabetes stigma

We know that too many people living with diabetes face stigma about the condition. Here’s how we’re working to combat this.

What is diabetes stigma?

Stigma against diabetes comes in many forms. It can be being exposed to nasty comments, encountering myths and misconceptions about what diabetes is and what causes it, or negative behavior towards people living with diabetes.

Whatever the cause, stigma can seriously affect people’s overall health and well-being. We know diabetes is a relentless disease, but fighting stigma makes it even more difficult.

Last year, we listened to the experiences of people affected by diabetes to better understand how prevalent the problem is and how it impacts people’s daily lives. I’ve been trying.

Jim I live with type 1 diabetessays that stigma affects both mentally and physically.

“In many ways, type 1 diabetes has made me stronger, but it has also completely devastated me,” says Jim.

It seems that 89% of people have encountered it. myths and misconceptions Describe your condition regardless of type of diabetes. Equally shocking, 80% of people have experienced negative attitudes because of their diabetes.

Effects of stigma

People share with us their experiences of broken relationships, having their health kept secret from close family members, or even being blamed for their diabetes diagnosis.

People experience stigma in all areas of their lives: at work, with friends and family, on television, in movies, in newspapers, during meetings with doctors and other health care professionals, and even from other people living with diabetes. I hear there is.

While not always intentional, we hear people complaining about the frequent, persistent repetition of small, but hurtful, comments. We hear they are always expected. living with diabetes You have a responsibility to educate others about your condition, which also negatively affects their well-being.

The majority of those we spoke to felt that they were to blame for their diabetes and experienced internalized shame. And the same number of people feel treated like “others” or left out because they have diabetes.

Alarmingly, our survey found that more than 50% of people who experience negative attitudes and beliefs related to diabetes have avoided diabetes medical appointments because of stigma. I know you are reporting.you can Learn more about this here.

Jim’s story

Jim also said he still finds it difficult to talk about living with diabetes.

“As a relatively open person and an advocate for people talking honestly about their issues, I still struggle to talk about type 1 diabetes, which I have had for 22 years. In many ways, type 1 diabetes has made me stronger, but it has also completely defeated me. “Diabetes can change your mood, sometimes acting aggressively, or making you lethargic and unable to concentrate. It comes into my life when I least want it, like midway through, but a misconception about diabetes is, “It’s why you have to eat so much, right?” Sometimes no motive can be found to explain the complexity of this condition. “Sometimes I think it would be easier to just laugh and agree with a ridiculous comment. may occur.” “It ruined the relationships I’d built, it made me feel depressed and sick, but it also made me bounce back and made me realize. Countless ignorant comments. Yes, most of it has to do with diet, weight and sugar, I think.’ Those are the things that bother me the most because they simplify something very complicated. Of course, this is not malicious. There is simply a lack of education on Type 1s. ”

Click here for details Jim’s story.

Nicky’s story

Nikki lives with type 2 diabetes And stereotypes are the problem.

“I feel most affected by the way people look at me. I’m 5ft 4 and weigh 58kg, but people look at me and I try to handle that I have type 2 diabetes.” It’s very hurtful, and mentally it’s really upsetting.’ Because whether you have type 1 or type 2 diabetes, it’s serious. I didn’t want this disease, but I have to live with it. I also find it really hard to agree with other people’s attitudes about diabetes, especially type 2. As if this is what you bring to yourself. “The biggest misconception for me is that people believe diabetes is caused by living an unhealthy lifestyle, eating and drinking too much and not taking care of themselves. Do you think about it, or do you think it’s okay to make that decision? “Even now, I still get surprised when people say, ‘You can’t have type 2 diabetes.’ Not just friends and family, but health care workers saying the same thing. So for me, that’s the biggest thing.” is the stigma of

Click here for details Nikki’s story.

result

Over the past 18 months, we’ve spoken to 450 people about diabetes stigma, and they said the following negative beliefs were the most common:

33% said they’ve had people comment on what they can and can’t do while living with diabetes.

30% say they constantly question their condition

27% feel responsible for educating others

Twenty-four percent said their friends, family and co-workers over-sensationalized their diabetes or ignored it completely.

What can be done to address prejudice?

The first step is education. We need to talk more about how complicated and serious diabetes is.both type 1 and type 2 Diabetes is caused by a complex combination of genetic and environmental factors, many of which are not yet fully understood and may have little or no control over an individual. Then we can challenge the oversimplified conversation about what diabetes is and what causes it, and start to change society.

We also want to better understand how we can support people living with diabetes who are experiencing stigma and who are at risk of diabetes. We want to work with people living with diabetes, their friends, family and colleagues to help them become more resilient and challenge the negative perceptions and misconceptions they face.

Finally, more research needs to be done to better understand bias and how to address it. We have launched a call for research proposals to help us better understand the stigma experienced by people with diabetes and identify strategies to reduce or prevent diabetes-related stigma.

A decision will be made soon and we look forward to sharing the outcome and subsequent funding implications.

Misconceptions about diabetes run deep throughout society. We know there is no quick fix to address diabetes-related stigma, and we need to try and learn how to change social stigma.

We look forward to sharing our progress very soon as we work together to address diabetes-related stigma.