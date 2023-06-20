Daily aspirin intake may cause anemia in older adults, study says









CNN

—

Aspirin is one of the most commonly used drugs in the United States. According to research, 40% or more Some adults over the age of 60 take aspirin daily to prevent dangerous blood clots that can cause heart attacks and strokes. In recent years, experts have retreated from But the study found that uniform use of aspirin therapy in all older people was more likely to increase the risk of major bleeding than to prevent a first heart attack or stroke. However, it may also be recommended for people who have had a heart attack or stroke to prevent a recurrence. Because aspirin can pose a risk of major bleeding, such as aneurysms, researchers believe aspirin may be a more subtle factor in blood loss, which can lead to anemia and reduced oxygen in the blood. I wanted to know if there is Anemia is also a big problem for older people, but it may be underestimated compared to heart attacks and strokes. Studies show that 30% of her adults over the age of 75 worldwide are anemic, and anemia is commonly associated with worsening health conditions, including fatigue, memory and thinking problems, depression, and an increased risk of death. I’m here. The study, published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine, followed more than 18,000 adults aged 65 and older in the United States and Australia. Half took low-dose aspirin, 100 milligrams daily, and the other half took a dummy pill. Researchers followed them for about five years. Study participants had annual doctor visits and blood tests for ferritin, a protein in blood cells that stores hemoglobin and iron. They noticed a small but noticeable difference. Adults who took aspirin were 20% more likely to be anemic than those who did not. Based on their results, the researchers estimated that 24% of older adults in the daily aspirin group would develop anemia within five years, compared with 20% of older adults in the placebo group. . Those on aspirin therapy also had slightly lower levels of hemoglobulin and ferritin, which help blood cells carry oxygen. The researchers adjusted the data to account for other differences between participants, such as the cancer under study, major bleeding events, age, sex, diabetes, kidney disease, and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug use. Even then, the difference remained. NSAIDs. Although the study did not examine how aspirin contributes to anemia, the authors have an idea of ​​how anemia might occur. Aspirin prevents platelets from sticking together, making blood less likely to clot. It also blocks an enzyme called Cox-1, which is important in maintaining the lining of the stomach and intestines. If this protective barrier is damaged, over time a small amount of blood can easily leak out of the intestine, eventually causing anemia. The researchers found this effect in many different groups, regardless of underlying medical conditions, making it a greater concern for people with other risks of anemia, such as arthritis and inflammatory diseases such as chronic kidney failure. I write that it is possible. They argue that physicians should consider monitoring their hemoglobin levels more closely in patients with multiple risk factors, such as aspirin use.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/19/health/daily-aspirin-anemia/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos