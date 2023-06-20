Obesity changes brain chemistry: What new research means for medicine | News

○may be obese Permanently New medical data is changing the way the human brain responds to food intake, prompting some doctors and public health experts to ask insurance companies to reimburse obesity drugs.

More than 42% of American adults are diagnosed with obesity, and nearly 31% of adults are medically overweight. according to To National Institutes of Health. Obesity among adults, children and adolescents has also increased consistently since 2000.

Obesity and nutrient sensing

Researchers and obesity medicine experts at the Yale School of Medicine found that medically obese participants experienced deficits in nutrient perception, even after losing weight through diet and exercise.

of studywas published in natural metabolismspecifically examined a brain region called the striatum, a part of the basal ganglia that mediates the motivational aspects of food intake that regulate eating behaviour. The researchers also monitored participants’ levels of dopamine, a neurotransmitter involved in regulating mood, pleasure and pain.

Participants were divided into two groups, “lean” and “obese”, based on their body mass index (BMI), focused solely on nutritional intake, and fed via feeding tubes to avoid the enjoyment of eating by mouth. and nourished.

Lean study participants found that consuming both sugar and fat decreased striatal activity and increased dopamine levels, making them feel full and full.

However, striatal activity in obese participants did not respond to either sugar or fat, nor did dopamine levels increase in response to fat intake. These results indicate that obese patients have a reduced neurochemical capacity to process nutrition and experience hygiene. When obese participants who were able to lose 10% of their body weight in 12 weeks were retested in the same way, they found no change in brain chemistry associated with satiety.

“People still think obesity is caused by a lack of willpower.” Mireille Celerysaid the study’s lead author and investigator. Cytec Daily. However, she explained, the results “demonstrate real differences in the brain when it comes to sensing nutrients.”

“This may be why people overeat despite consuming enough calories, and importantly, it explains why it’s so hard to lose weight.” Maybe,” Celery says.

Potential public health response

Angela Fitch, president of the Obesity Medical Association and board member of the Obesity Action Coalition, said: Washington Examiner He said the study results are encouraging because they confirm what clinicians have observed in the field.

“For years, we’ve told people that obesity is a disease, that fundamental biological processes are malfunctioning,” Fitch said.

Instead of treating obesity with diet and exercise alone, natural metabolism Research shows that the relationship between gut and brain dysfunction needs to be treated like any other disease, rather than blamed as an individual failure.

“If you ask 10 people on the street, ‘How do you treat breast cancer?’

Fitch recommends anti-obesity drugs such as: Wegs Other semaglutide products and surgical interventions should be covered by medical insurance.

“Obesity as a disease condition should become a standard benefit for all insurance, including Medicare,” Fitch said. Washington Examiner.

Some private companies and insurance plans have already started covering anti-obesity drugs.all federal government Employees have been on anti-obesity drugs since January of this year.

Fitch believes that with the help of health insurers, pharmaceutical companies and pharmacy benefits administrators, it will be possible to increase access to treatment at a pace that matches the “huge demand” for anti-obesity drugs. .

“Let’s just fix it,” said Fitch. “We have power.”

Barriers to obesity control

But determining who should be targeted for obesity treatment and how that treatment should work could hinder implementation of Fitch’s recommendations.

Changes to the criteria that define obesity may pose challenges for health insurers assessing who is eligible for more comprehensive obesity care.

The American Medical Association last week Adopted The new policy recommends that BMI not be used as a primary indicator of obesity because of its association with “historic harm,” “racist exclusion,” and white health standards.

nevertheless BMI is a convenient standardization that is easy to calculate, but it has been criticized that this measure does not adequately distinguish between fat and muscle mass and is an imprecise tool.

If patients are unwilling to continue taking their medications as prescribed, insurance companies may have potential problems reimbursing them for weight loss or weight maintenance.

Jens Joule Horstan endocrinologist at the University of Copenhagen, who contributed to the development of Wegovy and Ozempic. explained Because semaglutide has an appetite-suppressing effect, it is unlikely that people will continue to actively use semaglutide.

“What happens is you lose your appetite and you lose the joy of eating,” says the host. Said in an interview with Wired. “I don’t think a large portion of the population will join his Wegovy and continue to spend the rest of their lives on his Wegovy. I don’t have that image at all,” Holst added.

Despite the challenges of tackling obesity in the future, the condition poses a significant and increasing burden on public health resources.

The World Obesity Federation world health organization Estimate More than half of the world’s population is expected to be overweight or obese by 2035. This could result in a loss of more than 3% of global GDP annually, equivalent to total COVID-19 spending in 2020.

