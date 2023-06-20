How to Improve Heart Health – Forbes Health

Editor’s note: In “Hey, Health Coach,” Sarah Hayes Coomer answers readers’ questions about the intersection of health and overall well-being. I have a question? Send her a message (and don’t forget to use her clever pseudonym!).

Hello Health Coach,

My father had a heart attack this month. He’s fine, but I was scared because his paternal grandfather also had heart disease. I’m only 35, but I’d like to avoid this problem when I’m older. What’s the most important thing you can do right now to protect your heart health?

— bad genes

Dear Bad Gene

Seeing a parent go through a health crisis is so scary. I am sorry to hear what happened, and glad to know your father is safe.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), having a family history of heart disease increases your own risk of developing heart disease. However, heart disease has been extensively studied, and there are many things you can do to reduce your risk, especially if you approach the problem from a young age with prevention in mind. The fact that I’m 35 and thinking about it may go a long way in protecting my health.

Let’s see how lifestyle choices, physical exams, and a few other considerations can support heart health well into the future.