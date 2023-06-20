How to Improve Heart Health – Forbes Health

Editor’s note: In “Hey, Health Coach,” Sarah Hayes Coomer answers readers’ questions about the intersection of health and overall well-being. I have a question? Send her a message (and don’t forget to use her clever pseudonym!).
Hello Health Coach,
My father had a heart attack this month. He’s fine, but I was scared because his paternal grandfather also had heart disease. I’m only 35, but I’d like to avoid this problem when I’m older. What’s the most important thing you can do right now to protect your heart health?
— bad genes
Dear Bad Gene
Seeing a parent go through a health crisis is so scary. I am sorry to hear what happened, and glad to know your father is safe.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), having a family history of heart disease increases your own risk of developing heart disease. However, heart disease has been extensively studied, and there are many things you can do to reduce your risk, especially if you approach the problem from a young age with prevention in mind. The fact that I’m 35 and thinking about it may go a long way in protecting my health.
Let’s see how lifestyle choices, physical exams, and a few other considerations can support heart health well into the future.
heart healthy diet
One of the most important things you can do to protect your heart is to eat well, but there is a big misconception about what “eating well” really means.Should We All Eat a Low-Fat Diet? Go vegan? How about that Keto, Pareo again gluten free? you should probably try intermittent fasting.
Studies have found that most diets can be adapted to: healthier for your heart. In other words, dieting is not a pass or fail decision, and you don’t have to strictly follow a particular approach to take care of yourself. There is no one-size-fits-all answer. Every fresh, nutritious food you eat contributes to your long-term health.
In my experience coaching clients, it’s much easier to add healthy things to your diet than focus on getting rid of the “bad” stuff. Sure, eating lots of red meat and fried foods isn’t good for your heart, but if you can learn how to fill yourself up with the healthy foods you love, you may be less likely to overeat your burgers and fries. not.
The Mediterranean diet and the DASH diet are two of the most well-studied heart-healthy diets.
- of mediterranean diet Contains lots of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, olive oil, nuts and seeds. Dairy products, eggs, fish and poultry are also allowed in moderation, and a small amount of alcohol (usually wine) and sweets are also allowed on this diet.
- of The Diet to Stop Hypertension (DASH) Diet It contains many of the same elements as the Mediterranean diet, but also emphasizes the importance of foods that are low in sodium and high in potassium, magnesium and calcium. The DASH diet also recommends avoiding alcohol and sweets.
Incorporating any element of these diets may help your cardiovascular health, but make sure you keep your body and circumstances in mind when making changes. There is no “perfect” diet, but a good place to start is by increasing your intake of fresh fruits and vegetables and reducing your intake of sodium-rich foods and saturated fats.
exercise
Physical activity is also important for heart health. The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends that adults do her 150 minutes of moderate-intensity cardio or at least 75 minutes of vigorous activity per week. In addition, it is recommended to add moderate to high intensity sports. strength training Twice a week into your routine.
While these goals may seem like a big undertaking, remember that a little exercise is better than no exercise at all. Even if you can’t meet these recommendations, you can still support your heart health every time you move.
- AHA recommendations roll out over the course of a week and can be scheduled to meet individual goals and responsibilities. If working out for an hour three times a week is too much for him, he could take a 20-minute walk every night after dinner, or he could incorporate short periods of cardio and strength training throughout the day. For example, climbing the stairs in the office, doing a few sets of squats first thing in the morning, or doing push-ups before bed.
- Be realistic and kind to yourself. He may feel that increasing exercise from zero to 150 minutes a week is too much. So start with activities that feel good and are meaningful, depending on your current fitness level. You can always build and scale over time.
- Find ways to connect physical activity with family, friends and colleagues. Make it a normal part of your day, get together and make it more fun. Attend a walking meeting, meet friends at the gym, ride a bike, or play ball with the kids.Join a local sports team and give it a try pickleball or try different methods fitness classes and apps until you find your favourite.you make exercise funmore likely to stick.
sleepy
According to a survey of over 60,000 people, Journal of Clinical Sleep MedicinePoor sleep quality defined by short sleep duration (less than 6 hours per night) and ‘dreamy’ sleep, difficulty falling asleep, or use of sleeping pills are associated with an increased risk of coronary heart disease. I’m here.
get enough sleep It’s no small task.conditions like sleep apnea A variety of factors within the home can cause problems, although it must be addressed by the health care provider. healthy sleep routine:
- Minimize your exposure to light and noise.
- Exercise early in the day or stop exercising at least two hours before bed.
- Eat until you feel full at dinner, but don’t overeat.
- Establish a reliable time to fall asleep and wake up.
stress
stress It is also a risk factor for heart disease.Stress can cause and increase inflammation in the body blood pressure It also includes stress hormones such as cortisol and epinephrine. Beyond these direct physiological factors, stress can have a domino effect on lifestyle choices such as those mentioned above, especially in diet, exercise and sleep.
You can’t always control the stressors in your life, but there are many things you can do to reduce stress.
- Make time for repetition to connect with your loved ones.
- Seek help from a therapist or doctor.
- I go outside in search of fresh air.
- move your body It feels good anyway.
- pick up hobby.
- clean up clutter from your home.
- volunteer for the cause you believe in.
- practice meditation Or mindful breathing.
- Take breaks during the day or week to do something that works for you relax.
smoking and drinking
It would be negligent not to mention it smoking and drink alcohol It can damage your heart. A 2022 study of more than 370,000 people found that all levels of alcohol consumption increased the risk of coronary artery disease and hypertension, whereas high consumption (7 or more drinks per week) 7 cups) was much more harmful. drinks per week). Less alcohol is better, but moderation is important.
Seek professional help if you want to quit or reduce your tobacco, drug, or alcohol use. FindTreatment.gov and smokefree.gov A great place to establish healthier habits.
health check
You have great power to improve your health through your lifestyle choices, but as you mentioned, there are also genetic factors that you have no control over.
Modern medicine has made great strides in treating cardiovascular disease, but doctors are useless if they don’t see their patients regularly and know what’s going on. To stay safe:
- Get a physical exam every year or as needed.
- Talk to your healthcare provider about your family history and any symptoms you are experiencing.
- Learn about common heart health screenings and tests such as blood pressure measurements, cholesterol levels, blood glucose screening, and coronary artery calcium scans.
- If your healthcare provider prescribes heart-protective medications, be sure to take them as directed and inform your doctor of any unpleasant side effects.
social support
Bad Genes, it sounds like you’re aware of the risks and want to do whatever you can to take care of your heart.
Finally, keep in mind that social support is strongly associated with positive health outcomes. Aside from eating healthy foods, exercising, and decompressing as much as possible, you and your dad may be able to find ways to do those things together.
Being together can have a lot of positive effects on your mind, and his.
