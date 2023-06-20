





Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Important points: Hospitalizations related to fungal infections increased by 8.5% annually from 2019 to 2021.

Patients hospitalized with COVID-19-related fungal infections had a high in-hospital mortality rate. During the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitalizations related to fungal infections increased by more than 8% year-on-year in the United States, researchers said. According to findings published in , the mortality rate for patients hospitalized with fungal infections associated with COVID-19 is about It was also found to be four times higher. Emerging infectious disease.





Jeremy AW Gold

“We conducted this study because we wanted to provide more comprehensive data on the impact of fungal infections in the United States.” Jeremy AW Gold, Doctor of Medicine, Master’s Program, A medical officer for the CDC’s Division of Fungal Diseases told Helio. “We believe that COVID-19 can make patients more susceptible to fungal infections, and that fungal infections in COVID-19 patients can associated with bad outcomesBut we lacked comprehensive data on this issue,” Gold said. Using data from the hospital-based database that the CDC uses to inform its COVID-19 response efforts, Gold and colleagues calculated the annual hospitalization rate per 10,000 population by type of fungal infection. We estimated and calculated the average annual rate of change from 2019 to 2021. According to the study, for COVID-19-related fungal hospitalizations, the team calculated the hospitalization rate per 10,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations, and compared the 2020–2021 fungal hospitalizations to COVID-19. They were stratified by disease-related and fungal infection types. We then compared patient demographics, US hospital census regional and urban versus rural classifications, length of stay, ICU admissions, invasive mechanical ventilation (IMV) acceptance rates, and in-hospital mortality. From 2019 to 2021, there were 59,212 confirmed fungal hospitalizations, with a proportion of Fungal hospitalization The number of hospitalizations per 10,000 increased from 22.3 in 2019 to 25 in 2020 and 26.8 in 2021 (P. < .01), representing an average annual rate of change of 8.5%. The study found that 13.4% of fungal hospitalizations in 2020-2021 were related to COVID-19. The proportion of COVID-19 related fungal hospitalizations per 10,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations increased from 43.1% to 57.4% (24.9%, P. < .01), with the greatest increase in infections, including blastomycosis (65.6% change), aspergillosis (58.2% change), and mucormycosis (39.8% change). Hospitalizations for patients with COVID-19-associated fungal infections generally had longer hospital stays compared to hospitalizations for patients with non-COVID-19 fungal infections (21 days vs. 9 days. P. < .01), ICU-level care (70% vs 35.5%; P. < .01), receiving IMV (64.4% vs 22.5%; P. <.01), increased in-hospital mortality (48.5% vs. 12.3%; P. <.01). The COVID-19-related fungal hospitalizations with the highest mortality included aspergillosis (57.6%), invasive candidiasis (55.4%), mucormycosis (44.7%), and unspecified mycosis (59%). ) was included. Gold et al also found that hospitalizations for 2019-nCoV-related fungal infections occurred more frequently among Hispanic/Latino men compared with hospitalizations for non-2019-nCoV-related fungal infections. I also discovered that “We hope our research will help clinicians raise awareness of fungal diseases, especially among COVID-19 patients, because early detection and treatment of fungal infections can save lives.” Mr Gold said. “We also believe it is important to highlight the racial and ethnic disparities observed among people with severe illness caused by fungal infections. Other factors, particularly underlying conditions that increase the risk of fungal disease (e.g., diabetes) and differences in pre-COVID-19 health status, likely contributed to the observed racial/ethnic disparities in fungal burden. .”

