Correlations found between vitreous human biomarkers and Alzheimer’s disease





(Image credit: AdobeStock/jalisko) Researchers at the Boston Medical Center linked biomarkers in the vitreous humor of the eye with pathologically confirmed cases of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in postmortem brain and eye tissue. found a correlation between According to an IOS Press study,1 This exploratory study indicates that biomarkers in the vitreous humor may serve as a surrogate for neuropathological disease. The Boston Medical Center said in a news release that the incidence of Alzheimer’s-like dementias continues to rise, with 6.2 million North Americans aged 65 and older suffering from Alzheimer’s by 2021. The number is expected to reach 13.2 million by 2060, he said. Diagnosis of AD and CTE is based on symptoms, laboratory findings, and cognitive tests, but the diagnosis is not confirmed until postmortem brain examination, according to the news release. In Alzheimer’s disease, neuropathological changes occur decades before symptoms develop, often limiting therapeutic efficacy by the time patients are diagnosed. Investigating biomarkers that can predict disease and be measurable before symptoms develop is an important priority in Alzheimer’s disease research. Patients with eye disease are at increased risk of developing neurodegenerative disease, and several studies have established links between neurodegenerative disease and ophthalmic diseases such as: Glaucomadiabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degenerationand Cataract, the Boston Medical Center noted in a news release. Patients with these eye diseases are known to be at increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease, so to study the role of biomarkers in early diagnosis, biomarkers should be investigated in this at-risk population. It is important to Manju Subramanian, M.D., an ophthalmologist at Boston Medical Center and associate professor of ophthalmology at Boston University Chovanian Avedisian College of Medicine, said that to the researcher’s knowledge, this is an opportunity to explore the role of vitreous humor biomarkers and to make relevant connections. He pointed out that this was the first study of its kind. Alzheimer’s disease was confirmed by postmortem pathological examination of brain tissue. “Additionally, this is the first study to find an association between a vitreous humor biomarker and a confirmed CTE,” Subramanian said. “Our findings provide further evidence to support the potential role of vitreous biomarkers in early diagnosis and prognosis of diseases such as AD and CTE.” In a news release, the medical center notes that researchers have found associations between biomarkers such as total tau and neurofilament light chain (NfL) and pathologically confirmed AD and CTE. bottom. They corroborate that changes in these neurodegenerative proteins in the vitreous humor reflect neuropathological changes in the brain, furthering the study of the eye’s potential role in the diagnosis of these diseases. I pointed out that this is corroborating. The researchers say their findings build on previous research that showed biomarkers in the vitreous humor were associated with cognitive function in living patients with both normal cognition and mild cognitive impairment. It says. According to the news release, these findings also lay the groundwork for future studies that continue to explore the role of biomarkers and other ocular fluids in the diagnosis, prognosis and management of diseases such as AD and CTE. reference: Vig, Viha et al. “Vitreous humor biomarkers reflect brain pathological changes in Alzheimer’s disease and chronic traumatic encephalopathy.” January 1, 2023: 1181 – 1193.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ophthalmologytimes.com/view/study-correlation-found-between-vitreous-human-biomarkers-and-alzheimer-s-disease The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos