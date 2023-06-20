Types, Uses & More – Forbes Health

While there are many alternative remedies that claim to be beneficial for mental health, experts and naturopaths frequently recommend the following treatments:

nutritional therapy

Research shows that the foods individuals consume can affect their mental health and well-being. A review found that there is a known link between gut health and brain health, with the gut affecting mood and mental health, and vice versa. Integrative Medicine (Encinitas).

There is no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to choosing foods to support gut health, and therefore mood and mental health. The best thing to do is eat in a way that supports your overall health, says Tanya, R.D.N. and chief physician of functional medicine at Mara, a New York-based functional medicine group that offers personalized health plans. Meser says.

“[Focus] Eat fresh foods overall, limit refined and processed foods, and avoid and prioritize toxins from pesticide-laced produce. gut health And the microbiome,” she added. However, there are certain diets that may help.

anti-inflammatory diet Rich in nutrients that fight inflammation such as fiber, Vitamin C and E, and omega 3 fatty acids. “An anti-inflammatory diet can help limit and reduce inflammation that is often associated with inflammation. [certain physical] It causes conditions like heart disease and diabetes,” Metzer said, adding that they can also have a positive effect on mood.

One large review and meta-analysis in 2019 Frontiers of Psychiatry Both observational and studies have established an association between elevated levels of dietary inflammation and several severe psychiatric disorders such as major depressive disorder, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder. discovered. However, the reviewers noted the need for further research to establish the impact of dietary inflammation on disease risk and outcome, and how specific anti-inflammatory nutrients could be incorporated into complementary treatments for mental health conditions. points out.

elimination and Low FODMAPs diet Try to eliminate certain foods to understand which foods or food groups may be causing certain negative reactions in your body. There is a known connection between the brain and the gut, Metzer said, so eating in a way that maintains a healthy gut can contribute to a stable mood. “Elimination diets and low-FODMAP diets may help reduce symptoms of food sensitivities and gastrointestinal disorders, such as small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO), while intervening to find and cure the underlying cause. there is. [of digestive symptoms]’ she added.

Both elimination diets and low FODMAP diets are intended for short-term use. Anyone considering either meal plan should first consult with a health care provider or registered dietitian dietitian to ensure it is the best choice for their unique health and nutritional needs. .

identification herbs and supplements John’s wort, chamomile, lavender, and omega-3 fatty acids may help with symptoms of depression. However, Dr. Dibrus cautions that it’s important to consult your healthcare provider before starting any new supplement regimen for mental health support. These supplements are often recommended based on only a few small studies.

“Some of these [herbs or supplements] It can interact with other medications and cause other health problems, especially if someone uses the wrong dose,” she says. Herbs such as lavender and chamomile can help reduce anxiety, but they can also act as blood thinners. St. John’s wort increases serotonin in the brain and may reduce symptoms of depression, but too much can cause selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and tricyclic antidepressants. It can interact with other medications, such as drugs, and cause symptoms such as: serotonin syndrome (It is a drug reaction caused by excess serotonin in the brain and can be life threatening.)

psychotherapy

Psychological therapies such as mindfulness and meditation may help everyone, says Dr. DiBrush, but these therapies can be especially helpful for those with mental health concerns.

meditation Studies show that it may help improve symptoms of anxiety and depression.2019 survey in American University Health Journal A study conducted on college students before entering health care found that 5 to 12 minutes of mindfulness meditation daily was associated with reduced stress and anxiety, and regular meditation practice was associated with anxiety disorders. It has been suggested that it may be useful for

mindfulness It refers to being consciously aware of something and grounded in the present moment. A 2020 review of 19 US studies found that mindfulness practices correlated with lower levels of depression, anxiety, rumination, and anger, as well as higher overall psychological well-being. I know you are. mindfulness.

physiological therapy

For some people, touch can be relaxing and can reduce levels of anxiety, depression, and other mental health conditions. 2018 review concentration Massage therapy was found to be effective in reducing anxiety and depression levels and correlated with improved psychological well-being. The review also found that massage was associated with improved sleep quality and longer sleep duration in people with postpartum insomnia and postpartum insomnia.

Consistency is very important when it comes to massage therapy for relieving mental health symptoms, Dr. Dibrus says. “People have to stick with it long-term. One massage may reduce anxiety levels for the day, but anxiety is more likely to recur if the massage is not continued.” ‘ she added.

Types of massage therapy include:

Swedish massage is a type of massage that combines long kneading strokes with rhythmic tapping strokes and joint movements.

Reflexology is a massage system aimed at relieving tension through reflex points in the feet, hands and head.

Deep tissue massage uses slow strokes, direct pressure, or friction to target chronic tension in muscles below the surface.

A hot stone massage uses smooth heated stones to release tension and promote relaxation.

Antenatal massage is a type of massage intended to relax and relieve tension during pregnancy.

A shiatsu massage using thumbs, hands and feet to release tension from the body.

A sports massage that focuses on relieving muscle tension used in sports.

Thai massage is a full-body massage where the practitioner uses acupressure and gentle stretching to release tension and promote relaxation.

Therapists and health care providers can help individuals determine the best type of massage therapy to support their mental health.

Combining physiological therapy with physical therapy

A 2023 review of available studies found that regular physical activity may be 1.5 times more effective than counseling and medication in managing mild to moderate symptoms of anxiety and depression. I have. British Journal of Sports Medicine. Although physical activity should not replace prescription drugs or therapy, experts often recommend regular exercise in combination with other mental health treatments, such as:

cardiovascular exercise, is an aerobic exercise that increases heart rate and breathing and uses large muscle groups, such as running or cycling. According to a 2018 review, depression and anxiety, aerobic exercise may be an effective antidepressant intervention. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends incorporating 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week to improve physical and mental health.

yogaThis is a mind-body practice that involves holding and moving in specific body postures, controlling your breathing, and meditating. May help reduce anxiety, depression and insomnia. It may also be used in combination with other treatments to relieve symptoms. Symptoms of PTSD According to the American Psychological Association (APA), active duty and veterans have a high percentage.

breathwork, or breathing exercises that focus on deep breathing or diaphragmatic breathing (deep abdominal breathing that causes the diaphragm to contract). In one of the 2017 surveys, Frontiers of psychology They found that regular diaphragmatic breathing over eight weeks was associated with improved alertness, lower cortisol levels, and improved emotional state in a group of 40 participants. . On the other hand, in the 2021 survey, scientific report We found that a single five-minute breathing session helped reduce levels of physiological stress and anxiety, especially in older adults.

whole health system

Entire health systems such as acupuncture and Ayurveda offer a multifaceted approach to both physical and mental health. This means treatment options that take a holistic approach to health care. Therefore, they can benefit both physical and mental health.

acupuncture: In ancient acupuncture, small needles are inserted into specific parts of the body to stimulate the body and promote healing. “Acupuncture stimulates different types of nerve fibers and neurotransmitters, such as endorphins and dopamine, to help the body heal itself,” says Christine Palma, acupuncturist and founder of Fire Over Water Acupuncture in New York City. explains Mr. “This known mechanism of acupuncture helps with disorders such as anxiety, depression and stress. [can] Promotes patient relaxation, stress reduction and well-being. ”

Ayurveda: Ayurvedic medicine, also known as Ayurveda, is an ancient medical system that originated in India. It relies on changing diet, exercise and lifestyle patterns and utilizing plant-based herbal medicines with the aim of improving physical and mental health. However, few large-scale studies have confirmed Ayurveda as an effective medicine.