Data mining for identification of diagnostic and prognostic biomarkers in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma

Mutations in HNSC patients

We obtained mutational profiles of HNSC patients from the TCGA database.shape 1A showed that the frequency distribution of different variants can be divided into 7 groups according to their impact on the protein code. We found that missense mutations accounted for the majority of variants. These variant types have significantly higher numbers of SNPs than INS and DEL (Figure 2). 1B). Moreover, C>T transversions were the predominant type of single-nucleotide variants (SNVs) in HNSCs (Figure 1). 1C). The top 25 genes with mutation frequency are shown in the figure. 1D. Top 10 genes with mutation frequency are TP53 (66%), TTN (35%), FAT1 (21%), CDKN2A (20%), MUC16 (17%), CSMD3 (16%), PIK3CA (16%). ) was. %), NOTCH1 (16%), SYNE1 (15%), LRP1B (14%).

Figure 1 Status of mutation profiles in HNSC patients. (a,B.) classification of mutation types according to different categories. (C.) Frequency distribution of SNV mutation types. After classifying the SNPs as Transitions_vs_Transversions, the aggregated data can also be displayed as a boxplot showing the overall distribution of the six different transitions, or as a stacked bar chart showing the proportion of transitions in each sample. increase. (D.) showed a waterfall plot of the top 25 mutated genes in the TCGA HNSCC cohort. The first part is the central heatmap, where each row represents a gene and each column represents a sample, showing the distribution of different mutation types in each sample. The second part is the stacked bar chart on the right, representing different mutations. Frequency distribution of mutation type loci for each gene, the third part is the stacked histogram above, representing the frequency distribution of loci for different mutation types within each sample.

Calculation of differentially expressed genes

Comparing the expression levels of the two groups in these patients, we identified 396 up-regulated and 665 down-regulated DEGs, for a total of 1,061 DEGs (Figure 1). 2A, B). Next, we retained DEGs with mutation frequencies greater than 1%. After screening, 187 common DEGs were obtained (Figure 1). 2C) 66 are upregulated and 121 are downregulated.

Figure 2 DEG identification. (a,B.) exhibited DEG heatmaps and volcanoes. (C.) Venn diagrams showed retained DEGs with higher mutation frequencies.

PPI and major module analysis of DEGs

PPI analysis was performed for common DEGs with higher mutation frequencies. The PPI network exhibited 144 nodes and 489 interaction pairs (Fig. 1). 3). DEGs with multiple connections to other DEGs were retained (Supplementary File) 1). In addition, two sub-network modules were screened, module A with 15 nodes and 102 interaction pairs (score = 14.571) and module B with 14 nodes and 75 interaction pairs (score = 14.571). 11.538) was included.

Figure 3 PPI and major module analysis of DEGs. Yellow circles are downregulated genes, blue prisms are upregulated genes. The node size is based on the degree value, the higher the degree value, the larger the node.

In addition, the major DEGs of subnetwork modules are listed in the table. 1.

Table 1 Major DEGs of subnetwork modules.

Functional analysis of DEGs of subnetwork modules

Furthermore, we analyzed the function of DEG by GO-BP and KEGG. We conclude that module A DEGs are mainly GO-BPs involved in extracellular matrix organization, extracellular structural organization, collagen fibril organization, endoderm cell differentiation, endoderm formation, endoderm development, primary germ layer formation, cell response, etc. I discovered that the terminology is involved.Amino acid stimulation, collagen-activated tyrosine kinase receptor signaling pathway, collagen-activated signaling pathway (Fig. FourA). These include the KEGG pathway of protein digestion and absorption, ECM receptor interactions, AGE-RAGE signaling pathway in diabetic complications, amebiasis, focal adhesions, human papillomavirus infection, PI3K-Akt signaling pathway, relaxin signaling pathway. has also been implicated in small cell lung cancer. , and platelet activation (Fig. FourB).

Figure 4 GO-BP and KEGG analyzes on DEGs of subnetwork modules. (a) GO-BP analysis for DEG of subnetwork module A. (B.) KEGG analysis on the DEG of subnetwork module A. (C.) GO-BP analysis for DEG in subnetwork module B. (D.) KEGG analysis on the DEG of subnetwork module B.

Module B DEGs are mainly involved in muscle contraction, muscle system processes, myofibrillar assembly, cellular component assembly involved in morphogenesis, striated myocyte development, cardiomyocyte development, cardiac cell development, myofilament sliding, actin- Sliding myosin filaments and myocardial fiber development (Fig.) FourC). Furthermore, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, dilated cardiomyopathy, myocardial contraction, thyroid hormone signaling pathway, adrenergic signaling in cardiomyocytes, cGMP-PKG signaling pathway, viral myocarditis, arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy The KEGG pathway was enriched (Fig. 1). FourD).

Validation of major DEG expression, survival curves, and UALCAN Pan-Cancer analysis

Some of the major DEGs were validated by GEPIA. ACTN2, MYH1, MYH2, MYH7 and NEB were significantly downregulated in HNSC patients (P.< 0.05; fig. Five). Patients with low ACTN2 expression (P.= 0.039, HR = 1.3), MYH1 (P.= 0.005, HR = 1.5), MYH2 (P.= 0.035, HR = 1.3), MYH7 (P.= 0.053, HR = 1.3), and NEB (P.= 0.0043, HR = 1.5) indicates a longer overall survival time. These results demonstrated that these DEGs may be essential for predicting HNSC overall survival.

Figure 5 Validation of critical DEG expression and survival curve analysis. Expression levels and overall survival of ACTN2, MYH1, MYH2, MYH7 and NEB by GEPIA.

We next evaluated their expression in other cancers (Fig. 1). 6A-E). ACTN2 is associated with bladder urothelial carcinoma (BLCA), renal chromophobe (KICH), renal papillary cell carcinoma (KIRP), lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD), lung squamous cell carcinoma (LUSC), and prostate adenocarcinoma (PRAD). ), gastric adenocarcinoma (STAD), thyroid cancer (THCA), and uterine endometrial cancer (UCEC) (P.< 0.001); upregulated in invasive breast cancer (BRCA), cholangiocarcinoma (CHOL), and colon adenocarcinoma (COAD). Despite the dysregulation of MYH1, MYH2 and MYH7 in some cancers, we can observe very low levels of their expression, except in HNSCs. Therefore, MYH1, MYH2 and MYH7 can be considered as specific HNSC biomarkers. As for NEB, it was significantly downregulated in BRCA, HNSC, KICH, KIRP, and THCA. Upregulated in BLCA, CHOL, COAD, esophageal carcinoma (ESCA), liver hepatocellular carcinoma (LIHC), LUAD, LUSC, rectal adenocarcinoma (READ), gastric adenocarcinoma (STAD), and UCEC (P.< 0.05; P.< 0.01; P.< 0.001). In addition, we evaluated the expression levels of ACTN2, MYH1, MYH2, MYH7 and NEB in HPV-positive and -negative HNSC samples. Their expression levels showed no significant difference in HPV-positive and -negative HNSC samples (Fig. 1). 6F).

Figure 6 Expression of ACTN2, MYH1, MYH2, MYH7, and NEB in pan-cancer. (a–E.) represented the expression levels of ACTN2, MYH1, MYH2, MYH7 and NEB in pan cancer. (F.) represented the expression levels of ACTN2, MYH1, MYH2, MYH7, and NEB in HPV-positive and negative HNSC samples. ACC, adrenocortical carcinoma; BLCA, bladder urothelial carcinoma; BRCA, breast invasive carcinoma; CESC, cervical squamous cell carcinoma and cervical adenocarcinoma. CHOL, cholangiocarcinoma; COAD, colon adenocarcinoma; COAD, colon adenocarcinoma; Read, rectal adenocarcinoma; esophageal cancer; DLBC, lymphoid neoplasm, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. ESCA, esophageal cancer; FPPP, FFPE Pilot Phase II. GBM, glioblastoma multiforme. GBMLGG, glioma. HNSC, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. KICH, renal achromatism. KIRC, clear cell renal carcinoma; KIRP, renal papillary cell carcinoma; LAML, acute myeloid leukemia. LGG, brain low-grade glioma. LIHC, liver hepatocellular carcinoma; LUAD, lung adenocarcinoma; LUSC, lung squamous cell carcinoma; MESO, mesothelioma. OV, ovarian serous cystadenocarcinoma; PAAD, pancreatic adenocarcinoma; PCPG, pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma. PRAD, prostate adenocarcinoma; Read on, rectal adenocarcinoma. SARC, sarcoma. SKCM, cutaneous melanoma. STAD, gastric adenocarcinoma; STES, gastric and esophageal cancer. TGCT, testicular germ cell tumor. THCA, thyroid cancer; THYM, thymoma; UCEC, uterine endometrial carcinoma; UCS, uterine carcinosarcoma; UVM, uveal melanoma; AML, acute myeloid leukemia. CCSK, clear cell sarcoma of the kidney. NBL, neuroblastoma; OS, osteosarcoma; RT, rhabdoid tumor; WT, high-risk Wilms tumor.

Immune cell infiltration correlation analysis

We evaluated the correlation between major DEGs and immune-infiltrating cells in total HNSC, HNSC-positive, and HNSC-negative samples. For all HNSC samples, ACTN2, MYH1, MYH2, and MYH7 were found to be negatively correlated with B cells, CD8+ T cells, and positively correlated with CD4+ T cells, macrophages, neutrophils, and dendritic cells. Okay (Figure 1). 7A-E). All five DEGs are significantly positively correlated with CD4+ T cells and macrophages.

Figure 7 Immune cell infiltration correlation analysis of ACTN2 (a), MYH1 (B.), MYH2 (C.), MYH7 (D.), NEB (E.) in immune cells. All immune infiltration correlation analyzes were performed on all HNSC samples, HPV positive and her HNSC samples negative.

ACTN2 was positively correlated with CD4+ T cells (partial correlation = 0.253; P.= 2.03e−08), macrophages (partial correlation = 0.181; P.= 6.03e−05), neutrophils (partial correlation = 0.157; P.= 5.82e-04), dendritic cells in HNSC samples (partial correlation = 0.161; P = 4.02e-04). Immune cell infiltration of B cells and CD8+ T cells showed an inverse correlation between HNSC-HPV positive and HNSC-HPV negative, but it was not significant (Figure 2). 7A). Therefore, HPV infection did not significantly affect immune cell infiltration of ACTN2.

MYH1 was positively correlated with CD4+ T cells (partial correlation = 0.201; P = 8.71e−06) and macrophages (partial correlation = 0.146; P = 8.71e−06). P.= 1.31e−03), neutrophils (partial correlation = 0.095; P.= 3.76e−02), dendritic cells (partial correlation = 0.104; P.= 2.30e−02; FIG. 7B). MYH1 showed a consistent correlation in immune cells of HNSC-HPV-positive and -negative samples, with the exception of neutrophils. MYH1 in HNSC-HPV positive samples is negatively correlated with neutrophils, but not significantly.

MYH2, MYH7 and NEB were significantly positively correlated with CD4+ T cells (P.< 0.001; fig. 7C-E). They showed consistent correlations in immune cells between total HNSC, HNSC-HPV positive and negative samples. HNSC-HPV-positive or negative, he observed a slight correlation between HNSC-HPV and total HNSC, but it was not significant. Therefore, we concluded that no significant difference was identified between HNSC-HPV positive or negative and total HNSCs regarding immune cell infiltration of ACTN2, MYH1, MYH2, MYH7 and NEB.