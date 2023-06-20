Health
Data mining for identification of diagnostic and prognostic biomarkers in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma
Mutations in HNSC patients
We obtained mutational profiles of HNSC patients from the TCGA database.shape 1A showed that the frequency distribution of different variants can be divided into 7 groups according to their impact on the protein code. We found that missense mutations accounted for the majority of variants. These variant types have significantly higher numbers of SNPs than INS and DEL (Figure 2). 1B). Moreover, C>T transversions were the predominant type of single-nucleotide variants (SNVs) in HNSCs (Figure 1). 1C). The top 25 genes with mutation frequency are shown in the figure. 1D. Top 10 genes with mutation frequency are TP53 (66%), TTN (35%), FAT1 (21%), CDKN2A (20%), MUC16 (17%), CSMD3 (16%), PIK3CA (16%). ) was. %), NOTCH1 (16%), SYNE1 (15%), LRP1B (14%).
Calculation of differentially expressed genes
Comparing the expression levels of the two groups in these patients, we identified 396 up-regulated and 665 down-regulated DEGs, for a total of 1,061 DEGs (Figure 1). 2A, B). Next, we retained DEGs with mutation frequencies greater than 1%. After screening, 187 common DEGs were obtained (Figure 1). 2C) 66 are upregulated and 121 are downregulated.
PPI and major module analysis of DEGs
PPI analysis was performed for common DEGs with higher mutation frequencies. The PPI network exhibited 144 nodes and 489 interaction pairs (Fig. 1). 3). DEGs with multiple connections to other DEGs were retained (Supplementary File) 1). In addition, two sub-network modules were screened, module A with 15 nodes and 102 interaction pairs (score = 14.571) and module B with 14 nodes and 75 interaction pairs (score = 14.571). 11.538) was included.
In addition, the major DEGs of subnetwork modules are listed in the table. 1.
Functional analysis of DEGs of subnetwork modules
Furthermore, we analyzed the function of DEG by GO-BP and KEGG. We conclude that module A DEGs are mainly GO-BPs involved in extracellular matrix organization, extracellular structural organization, collagen fibril organization, endoderm cell differentiation, endoderm formation, endoderm development, primary germ layer formation, cell response, etc. I discovered that the terminology is involved.Amino acid stimulation, collagen-activated tyrosine kinase receptor signaling pathway, collagen-activated signaling pathway (Fig. FourA). These include the KEGG pathway of protein digestion and absorption, ECM receptor interactions, AGE-RAGE signaling pathway in diabetic complications, amebiasis, focal adhesions, human papillomavirus infection, PI3K-Akt signaling pathway, relaxin signaling pathway. has also been implicated in small cell lung cancer. , and platelet activation (Fig. FourB).
Module B DEGs are mainly involved in muscle contraction, muscle system processes, myofibrillar assembly, cellular component assembly involved in morphogenesis, striated myocyte development, cardiomyocyte development, cardiac cell development, myofilament sliding, actin- Sliding myosin filaments and myocardial fiber development (Fig.) FourC). Furthermore, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, dilated cardiomyopathy, myocardial contraction, thyroid hormone signaling pathway, adrenergic signaling in cardiomyocytes, cGMP-PKG signaling pathway, viral myocarditis, arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy The KEGG pathway was enriched (Fig. 1). FourD).
Validation of major DEG expression, survival curves, and UALCAN Pan-Cancer analysis
Some of the major DEGs were validated by GEPIA. ACTN2, MYH1, MYH2, MYH7 and NEB were significantly downregulated in HNSC patients (P.< 0.05; fig. Five). Patients with low ACTN2 expression (P.= 0.039, HR = 1.3), MYH1 (P.= 0.005, HR = 1.5), MYH2 (P.= 0.035, HR = 1.3), MYH7 (P.= 0.053, HR = 1.3), and NEB (P.= 0.0043, HR = 1.5) indicates a longer overall survival time. These results demonstrated that these DEGs may be essential for predicting HNSC overall survival.
We next evaluated their expression in other cancers (Fig. 1). 6A-E). ACTN2 is associated with bladder urothelial carcinoma (BLCA), renal chromophobe (KICH), renal papillary cell carcinoma (KIRP), lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD), lung squamous cell carcinoma (LUSC), and prostate adenocarcinoma (PRAD). ), gastric adenocarcinoma (STAD), thyroid cancer (THCA), and uterine endometrial cancer (UCEC) (P.< 0.001); upregulated in invasive breast cancer (BRCA), cholangiocarcinoma (CHOL), and colon adenocarcinoma (COAD). Despite the dysregulation of MYH1, MYH2 and MYH7 in some cancers, we can observe very low levels of their expression, except in HNSCs. Therefore, MYH1, MYH2 and MYH7 can be considered as specific HNSC biomarkers. As for NEB, it was significantly downregulated in BRCA, HNSC, KICH, KIRP, and THCA. Upregulated in BLCA, CHOL, COAD, esophageal carcinoma (ESCA), liver hepatocellular carcinoma (LIHC), LUAD, LUSC, rectal adenocarcinoma (READ), gastric adenocarcinoma (STAD), and UCEC (P.< 0.05; P.< 0.01; P.< 0.001). In addition, we evaluated the expression levels of ACTN2, MYH1, MYH2, MYH7 and NEB in HPV-positive and -negative HNSC samples. Their expression levels showed no significant difference in HPV-positive and -negative HNSC samples (Fig. 1). 6F).
Immune cell infiltration correlation analysis
We evaluated the correlation between major DEGs and immune-infiltrating cells in total HNSC, HNSC-positive, and HNSC-negative samples. For all HNSC samples, ACTN2, MYH1, MYH2, and MYH7 were found to be negatively correlated with B cells, CD8+ T cells, and positively correlated with CD4+ T cells, macrophages, neutrophils, and dendritic cells. Okay (Figure 1). 7A-E). All five DEGs are significantly positively correlated with CD4+ T cells and macrophages.
ACTN2 was positively correlated with CD4+ T cells (partial correlation = 0.253; P.= 2.03e−08), macrophages (partial correlation = 0.181; P.= 6.03e−05), neutrophils (partial correlation = 0.157; P.= 5.82e-04), dendritic cells in HNSC samples (partial correlation = 0.161; P = 4.02e-04). Immune cell infiltration of B cells and CD8+ T cells showed an inverse correlation between HNSC-HPV positive and HNSC-HPV negative, but it was not significant (Figure 2). 7A). Therefore, HPV infection did not significantly affect immune cell infiltration of ACTN2.
MYH1 was positively correlated with CD4+ T cells (partial correlation = 0.201; P = 8.71e−06) and macrophages (partial correlation = 0.146; P = 8.71e−06). P.= 1.31e−03), neutrophils (partial correlation = 0.095; P.= 3.76e−02), dendritic cells (partial correlation = 0.104; P.= 2.30e−02; FIG. 7B). MYH1 showed a consistent correlation in immune cells of HNSC-HPV-positive and -negative samples, with the exception of neutrophils. MYH1 in HNSC-HPV positive samples is negatively correlated with neutrophils, but not significantly.
MYH2, MYH7 and NEB were significantly positively correlated with CD4+ T cells (P.< 0.001; fig. 7C-E). They showed consistent correlations in immune cells between total HNSC, HNSC-HPV positive and negative samples. HNSC-HPV-positive or negative, he observed a slight correlation between HNSC-HPV and total HNSC, but it was not significant. Therefore, we concluded that no significant difference was identified between HNSC-HPV positive or negative and total HNSCs regarding immune cell infiltration of ACTN2, MYH1, MYH2, MYH7 and NEB.
