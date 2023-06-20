CDC to investigate swine flu virus behind Brazilian woman’s death





The World Health Organization plans to examine samples taken from a deadly influenza infection in Brazil after investigators found that the death was caused by an H1N1 variant circulating in pigs. announced. So-called ‘spreads’ of H1N1 swine flu have occasionally been observed around the world among people who have been in contact with infected pigs. However, it is unclear how the patient in this case became infected with the virus. The patient is a 42-year-old woman from the state of Paraná, Brazil, who had no direct contact with pigs. Two of her close contacts, who worked at a nearby pig farm, tested negative for the flu and had no respiratory symptoms, investigators said. “Based on the information currently available, WHO considers this to be a sporadic case and there is no evidence of human-to-human transmission in this event. / or is unlikely to spread internationally through humans,” the WHO said. in the statement Published on Friday. Initial analysis of samples by Brazilian health authorities confirmed that the virus responsible for the death was H1N1. This is closely related to her previously confirmed H1N1 samples in the region. “Brazil has so far reported sporadic human infections with influenza A(H1N1)v and A(H1N2)v viruses, but there is no evidence of sustained human-to-human transmission,” the WHO said. said. CDC the study Each year, thousands of sequenced influenza viruses are collected and their genes compared to previous variants that have infected animals and humans. This summer, the Biden administration plans to step up its efforts to find these potentially deadly new cases. Variants of influenza spread to humans. In addition to the growing threat posed by this record, Spread of bird flu among birds Around the Americas, other “pandemic flu viruses” have occurred in the past after humans interacted with animals at events such as agricultural fairs. “Given the severity of recent human cases, the CDC is working with partners to potentially increase surveillance of critically ill patients in ICUs during the summer when seasonal flu activity is low,” said CDC Career Reed. We are in talks with,” he said.said in Recent webinars with the test lab. Recent CDC analysis An incident in which a Chilean man contracted a severe bird flu earlier this year was a sign that the Chilean virus could mutate and eventually spread further to humans. A CDC spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Brazil case. trending news Alexander Ting CBS News reporter covering public health and pandemics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/swine-flu-virus-death-in-brazil-cdc/

