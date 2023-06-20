Savannah Crosby was gaining weight despite tracking calories and going to the gym. In search of her answer, the 34-year-old Texas resident fell down the internet rabbit hole and ended up in Berberine. Berberine is a yellow, bitter-tasting chemical found in plants that some claim can help with weight loss.
Health
Why the trendy diet supplement berberine isn’t “nature’s Ozempic”.
Others on social media have made similar claims, with some calling the supplement “Nature’s Ozempic,” misinterpreting it as a type 2 diabetes drug that’s gaining popularity as a weight-loss treatment. This is a comparison that easily invites
Catchy comparisons have begun. On TikTok, hashtag #berberine 73 million views and counting
“The term ‘natural Ozempic’ is pure marketing, implying that the berberine chemical resembles Ozempic in every shape, form, or mechanism, but that is not the case,” said Yale University School of Medicine. Physician and epidemiologist F. Perry Wilson said: I am researching the supplement industry.
“Supplements are really the Wild West,” says Wilson. “Just because a supplement is natural and doesn’t cost a fortune doesn’t mean it works or is safe.”
Here’s everything you need to know about berberine risks, side effects, and studies studying whether berberine actually works.
Berberine is a chemical found in several plants, such as barberry, goldenseal, gold thread, and turmeric, that is extracted and sold as a dietary supplement in powder or tablet form.
Berberine supplements can be found in health food stores as well as major retailers. A bottle of 60 capsules (about a month’s supply) costs between $12 and $50.
What is Berberine usually used for?
Berberine has been used therapeutically in traditional Chinese medicine. bacterial diarrhea Due to its antibacterial properties. Some studies suggest that supplements can: Lowers blood sugar levels and lowers insulin resistance For patients with type 2 diabetes. Studies also suggest that berberine may: lower cholesterol and lower blood pressure.
Still, much of the research on berberine is limited, of low quality, and ultimately inconclusive, said Carol Hagans, R.D.N. and consultant for the NIH Office of Dietary Supplements. Many studies had small sample sizes and short study durations or analyzed berberine. Combined with Other Dietary Supplements.
“Berberine has been studied for a variety of uses, but it has not been proven to be therapeutic for anything,” says Hagans.
Can Berberine Help You Lose Weight?
nevertheless Obese mouse studies Berberine has been found to reduce body weight and food intake, but human clinical trials have not shown significant weight loss.
A recent systematic review and meta-analysis of 12 randomized controlled trials found that berberine helps people on average. lose about four and a half pounds Less than half an inch from the waist, Wilson said, “it’s not a very impressive result.” The trials included in the review used different doses of berberine for approximately 1 to 3 months.The quality of the included studies is low and the team of researchers behind them Data Concerns Reported.
Berberine isn’t powerful enough to promote weight loss on its own Nikka Kanani, a licensed Naturopathic Medicine practitioner residing in Costa Mesa, CA. Proper diet and exercise are always paramount in your weight loss journey, whether you use herbal supplements or not.
The weight loss that occurs while taking berberine is a “happy byproduct” of berberine’s effects on other factors, Kanani added. For example, lowering blood sugar reduces the amount of glucose stored as body fat.
“Berberine should not be considered a weight loss herb. Amy Rosenberg, licensed practitioner of naturopathic medicine in Northampton, Massachusetts. “Is it an ingredient related to improving insulin sensitivity?” Absolutely. But is diet more important? 100 percent. “
Wilson said the long-term effects of berberine on weight loss are also unknown. “Weight loss, however achieved, is notoriously difficult to maintain. Do we have to take berberine or even Ozempic permanently to lose weight? I don’t understand.”
How is Berberine different from Ozempic?
Experts say the mechanisms behind berberine and Ozempic could not be more different.
Ozempic is semaglutide, reduces appetite and creates a feeling of satiety by mimicking the GLP-1 hormone released by the gastrointestinal tract in response to meals. It also helps the body produce more insulin, which lowers blood sugar levels. Berberine increases glucose uptake by muscle fibers and improves insulin sensitivity. Activation of AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK).
Rather, Wilson says, “berberine is ‘nature’s metformin,’ a potent drug used to treat type 2 diabetes.” via the same AMPK pathway.
What are the side effects of taking berberine supplements?
Berberine most commonly causes gastrointestinal problems such as diarrhea, constipation, and gas. If these symptoms persist for more than her two weeks, berberine intake should be discontinued. In more severe cases, taking too much of the supplement can cause nausea and vomiting, as well as, in rarer cases, neurological symptoms such as tingling in the hands and feet, Rosenberg said.
A hypersensitivity or allergic reaction to berberine or other supplements or drugs is also possible, Rothenberg warned.
Who Should Not Take Berberine?
People who are pregnant or breastfeeding should not take berberine. Berberine can cross the placenta and breast milk, respectively, and can harm the newborn.
Supplements are slows the removal of a chemical called bilirubin It causes a rare type of brain damage called (by-product of the breakdown of old red blood cells) from the liver. kernicterus. Infants born with high levels of bilirubin (jaundice) face greater risks when exposed to berberine.
People taking certain medications should also be careful with berberine. Supplements can affect how the liver breaks down some drugs, making them more effective. For example, taking berberine with diabetes medications can cause blood sugar levels to drop too low. The same considerations apply when combining berberine with anticoagulants and antihypertensive medications.
“There may be more potential interactions with other drugs, but we don’t have enough data,” Kanani said. “When something explodes like this, we almost catch up.”
Are berberine supplements regulated by the FDA?
No, supplement companies do not have to prove the safety or efficacy of their products before they can market them.of Only the Food and Drug Administration Intervenes We review products when safety concerns arise.
The lack of regulation also means that supplements may contain “other fillers and components,” such as stimulants, which may interact poorly with other drugs. He said he does. Jennifer Leea scientist studying gut health and function at the Jean Meyer Department of Agriculture Center for Human Nutrition Research on Aging at Tufts University.
When it comes to vitamins and supplements, Wilson says you need to make sure they’re verified by the United States Pharmacopeia (USP). USP conducts independent lab testing on certain products to ensure ingredient quality.
None of the experts we spoke to knew of a berberine supplement with USP certification.
“There have been many waves of new treatments and supplements for weight loss that seem to be all the rage, but in a way, time will tell all the truth,” Lee says. “Social media doesn’t give the whole picture and there is still no single hitman who can help people lose weight safely and effectively.
Questions about healthy eating? Email [email protected] I may answer your question in a future column.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/wellness/2023/06/20/berberine-weight-loss-natures-ozempic/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why the trendy diet supplement berberine isn’t “nature’s Ozempic”.
- ‘New Wave’ – Major Bank Unveils $15 Trillion Earthquake That Could Head For Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin, Tron, Solana, Polygon Prices
- Rawalpindi takes over struggling Pakistan
- Can Meghan Markle shake off the ‘grifter’ label? Shelving Harry’s drama might help
- Mighty Oak Medical Announces Technology Partnership with HP
- Recognize progress and address unmet needs
- Xi Jinping humiliates the United States
- Trial of classified Trump documents to begin in mid-August, judge says
- Jokowi admits he was afraid that the Indonesian national team would be massacred by Argentina
- Invisible Contributors: A Call for Screen Credit Reform
- Blue Devils Eye Gold at the World Lacrosse Championships
- Let Emma Watson’s dress send you into an existential spiral