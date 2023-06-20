Protecting Yourself From Alzheimer’s – Harvard Health





Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia, with 60% to 80% of people with dementia having Alzheimer’s disease. The disease is associated with excessive accumulation of protein tangles and clumps in and around brain cells. These tangles and clumps make communication between brain cells difficult and can lead to cell death.

Scientists don’t fully understand why some people get Alzheimer’s disease and others don’t. However, some factors such as older age and family history are associated with higher risk. Because there is no cure for Alzheimer’s disease, the main focus is on slowing disease progression once certain biological changes are detected or early symptoms appear. Additionally, recent research suggests that it is possible to lower the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease regardless of age or family history.

“For people with no brain changes, it’s never too late to reduce risk. Even for people with early changes, it’s possible to shift the odds in their favor and slow cognitive decline.” ,” says neurologist Seth Gayle, PhD. He is the director of the Brain Health Program at Harvard University’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

imperfect science

It is important to note that most of the research findings on Alzheimer’s disease have come from population-based studies. Researchers are looking at the behaviors and conditions of people in their 40s, 50s and beyond to see who develops Alzheimer’s later in life. This allows us to determine whether people with (or without) the disease share certain characteristics or follow certain lifestyle habits.

“It’s not perfect, and the findings only show associations, not direct cause and effect. But they do point to the important picture that certain factors are associated with reduced risk.” ,” says Dr. Gale. Prominent factors are: Dr. Gale points out that following the combination of strategies listed here over time provides the best protection.

exercise. Studies have found that people who engage in regular physical activity have a lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease than those who do not. It’s not clear why exercise works, but a leading theory is that activity increases blood flow to the brain, releasing the vital nutrients and energy it needs to protect against deterioration over time. It could help maintain supply. “In this way, exercise helps protect the hippocampus, one of the brain regions responsible for memory,” says Dr. Gale.

He added that studies haven’t pinpointed whether certain types of aerobic exercise are better than others for specific durations. “Nevertheless, a good guideline is to aim for him to do 150 minutes of light to moderate-intensity activity per week, such as brisk walking, biking, or playing tennis,” he says. “More is better, and doing something is always better than doing nothing.”

Other studies suggest that short periods of high-intensity exercise may provide equal or greater protection. In a study published online on January 11, 2023, physiology journal, researchers found that six minutes of high-intensity exercise—in this case, cycling—increased the production of a specialized protein called brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF). BDNF aids learning and memory and may protect the brain against age-related decline and dementia. Six minutes of light-intensity cycling also increased BDNF, but short bursts of vigorous exercise were more beneficial.

diet. People who follow plant-based diets, such as the Mediterranean and MIND diets, are less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease. Although the two meal plans are similar, the Mediterranean diet recommends vegetables, fruits, and at least three servings of fish per week, while the MIND diet includes green leafy vegetables such as spinach, kale, collard greens, and more. vegetables are preferred. The MIND diet recommends berries over other fruits, and he recommends eating fish at least once a week. Research results published online March 8, 2023. neurology They found that people who ate either diet had fewer protein clumps or tangles in the brain associated with Alzheimer’s disease than those who did not.

blood pressure. Over time, high blood pressure can damage blood vessels throughout the body, including in the brain. Scientists have found that lowering high blood pressure can prevent dementia. There is some debate about the optimal numbers for reducing the risk of cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease.

For example, the 2019 SPRINT MIND study suggested that a systolic (maximum) blood pressure target of less than 120 mm Hg is better for brain health than 120-140 mm Hg. However, a subsequent study was published in January 2022. high blood pressurefound that the risk of Alzheimer’s disease was most pronounced in people with systolic blood pressure above 160 mm Hg, and it was unclear if the risk decreased below that figure. “Work with your doctor to find the optimal numbers that are good for both your heart and your brain,” says Dr. Gale.

auditory and visual. Study published online April 13, 2023. lancet public health found that among people with hearing loss, those who did not use hearing aids had a 42% higher risk of dementia compared to those who used hearing aids. What is the possibility of connection? Wearing hearing aids may slow cognitive decline by preventing cognitive overload, which means that the brain is not overworked to process sounds and information.

Studies have also found that older people with visual impairments such as low vision, cataracts, glaucoma, and age-related macular degeneration are at increased risk of developing cognitive problems.

As with hearing, correcting vision problems may reduce risk. Studies published in 2022 JAMA Internal Medicine People who had surgery to remove cataracts were found to be 30% less likely to be diagnosed with dementia later in life than those who didn’t have surgery.

Dr. Gale said the link between vision problems and dementia may be indirect, and poor vision may promote inactivity, which increases the risk of dementia. It is known that “Poor vision can also directly lead to the disruption of vision-dependent brain processes, which can impair entire brain networks and increase the risk of losing more brain cells.” he says.

stimulation. Science is ongoing to link brain-boosting activities to a lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease, but experts recommend stimulating your mind whenever possible. This includes joining social clubs, learning new skills, reading books, puzzles and games.