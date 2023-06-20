Long-term administration of beta-lactam antibiotics does not alter sepsis outcome

A randomized trial showed that patients with severe sepsis did not fare better with long-term meropenem infusions compared with intermittent infusions of beta-lactam antibiotics.

Among more than 600 patients with sepsis or septic shock who were prescribed meropenem, the incidence of the primary outcome (28-day all-cause mortality or pan-drug-resistant or broad-drug-resistant complex) was There was no statistical difference between groups. 47% with continuous infusion and 49% with intermittent infusion (RR 0.96, 95% CI 0.81-1.13, P.=0.60).

Giovanni Landoni, M.D., IRCCS, found no significant differences between groups in terms of mortality at 28 days (30% vs. 33%, respectively) or drug resistance (24% vs. 25%), or secondary outcomes. reported.San Raffaele Science Institute in Milan and his colleagues JAMA.

“The results of the current study suggest that continued administration of meropenem does not improve clinically relevant outcomes,” said researchers from the double-blind MERCY trial, the largest of its kind. concluded.

Of note, MERCY primarily included patients with hospital-acquired sepsis, which had a poorer prognosis compared with community-acquired sepsis and could explain the relatively higher mortality in this cohort. have a nature.

“Despite the negative results of this trial, guidelines and clinical practice continue to advocate long-term administration of beta-lactam antibiotics when circumstances permit, given the potential for continued benefit and harm. There is a risk,” said Chanu Rhee, M.D., MPH and colleagues. She received her doctorate from Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

However, they emphasized in the accompanying sentence that Editor “There remains an urgent need to identify new interventions to meet our shared aspirations to reduce sepsis mortality and antimicrobial resistance.”

Rhee et al. explained that beta-lactam antibiotics are time dependent, meaning they are most effective when serum concentrations are above the minimum inhibitory concentration of the target pathogen. Serum concentrations below this threshold are associated with decreased bacterial killing and the development of antibiotic resistance.

A pooled analysis of previous observational studies and clinical trials suggested that prolonged infusion may improve mortality, clinical cure rate, or both. That’s why many hospitals already have long-term infusions of beta-lactam antibiotics as the default hospital-wide dosing strategy, Lee’s group said.

In 2021, the Campaign to Survive Sepsis will update management guidelines to avoid delays in achieving effective drug concentrations, based on “moderate quality” evidence, for standard intermittent infusions of beta-lactam antibiotics. It included a “weak” recommendation for long-term infusion.

“However, questions remain about the true clinical benefits of long-term infusions. [randomized clinical trials] Studies have been limited by small sample sizes, poor study quality (including open-label designs), and heterogeneous patient populations,” Li’s group wrote.

They expect more definitive answers from the ongoing BLING III trial comparing continuous versus intermittent infusions of piperacillin-tazobactam or meropenem on 90-day all-cause mortality in 7,000 patients with severe sepsis. It pointed out.

of Largest randomized trial everThis study of 432 people showed that continuous infusion of beta-lactam antibiotics made no difference in 90-day mortality in severe sepsis (26% vs. 28%, P.=0.67).

Landoni’s group reported the same 90-day mortality rate of 42% in the two study groups of MERCY. Among the other secondary outcomes of the current study, no differences were found between the continuous and intermittent infusion groups for: median antibiotic-free days on day 28 (3 vs. 2, P.=0.57); the median survival time was 28 days before leaving the ICU (0 days for both arms, P.= 0.40).

MERCY was conducted in 31 intensive care units (ICUs) in four countries: Croatia, Italy, Kazakhstan, and Russia, and a total of 607 sepsis patients were enrolled from 2018 to 2022.

Participants had an average age of 65 years and two-thirds were male. The majority (61%) had septic shock and 39% had sepsis.

Caucasian race was reported in 95% of the cohort. Comorbidities included diabetes in approximately 25%, chronic kidney disease in less than 20%, and active cancer in approximately 10%.

Participants were randomized to treatment with continuous (3 g for 24 hours) or intermittent meropenem (1 g for 30-60 minutes three times daily). The continuous dose group received a total median dose of 24 g of meropenem and the intermittent dose group received 21 g of meropenem.

The most common site of infection was the respiratory tract (33%). A causative agent was identified in 70–72% of cases, and the most frequently identified bacterial species were Gram-positive coagulase-negative bacteria. Staphylococcus and Gram-negative bacteria Klebsierra and Pseudomonas genus Race.

The MERCY investigators acknowledged that the dose of meropenem may be reduced or doubled based on renal function and clinical judgment. In addition, routine drug monitoring was not performed and concurrent treatment with other antibiotics (approximately 75% of patients in each group) may have provided protection during periods of low meropenem levels. be.

Furthermore, the results cannot be extrapolated to other antibiotics. Finally, detailed data on microbiological cures for baseline infections were not collected after randomization, which may have contributed to insufficient power of the study.

Disclosure This trial was funded by a grant from the Italian Medicines Agency. Landoni did not disclose anything. The co-authors reported grants from the Umehara Memorial Foundation, Gilead Sciences, Pfizer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott, AMOMED Pharma, Edwards Lifesciences, Orion Pharma, AOP Health, and Teleflex. Rhee and co-authors reported fees from UpToDate. Primary information JAMA Source reference: Monti G, et al. “Continuous and intermittent administration of meropenem in critically ill patients with sepsis: The MERCY randomized clinical trial.” JAMA 2023; DOI: 10.1001/jama.2023.10598. secondary source JAMA Source reference: Shappell CN, et al “Does long-term infusion of beta-lactam antibiotics improve outcomes in critically ill patients with sepsis?” JAMA 2023; DOI: 10.1001/jama.2023.6483.