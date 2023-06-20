Can birth control pills increase the risk of depression?





and depression It is rated as a serious public health concern in the United States and around the world, and research has long sought to establish significant risk factors. There is certainly no single cause of depression, and anyone who suffers from depression develops that vulnerability for a variety of reasons, including biological, cognitive, social and cultural factors. but it is important that you pay for it. Note Once trends are identified, they are reflected in trends. and, Recent research suggest One such trend is that oral contraceptives (especially when taken during adolescence) increase the risk of later depression. A study of 264,557 women in the United Kingdom, led by Therese Johansson of the Department of Immunology, found that genetics Oral contraceptive users in the first two years of oral contraceptive use were more likely to be depressed than those who never used oral contraceptives, according to Pathology from Uppsala University. . Interestingly, this increased risk of depression persisted beyond the period of pill use. Previous studies have also found associations, particularly among people who used oral contraceptives during adolescence, but randomized clinical trials have not shown conclusive associations. The study’s authors say one reason is that these studies cannot account for past oral contraceptive use, and instead look only at whether the pills are effective when taken recently. I’m assuming that’s the case. Also, previous correlation studies may not account for the fact that people who experience the most negative mood effects simply stop taking their medications and therefore do not “count” as well. Thus, in this latest study, one of the largest studies ever to investigate this issue, it looked at women’s post-pill experiences and found that women who had used oral contraceptives during puberty had: An increased risk of depression was also identified after using oral contraceptives. had stopped. It’s important to note that women may start using oral contraceptives for a variety of reasons beyond simply preventing birth control. pregnancy. For example, some women are prescribed such treatments to relieve uncomfortable or painful premenstrual or menstrual symptoms. For many people, the benefits of oral contraceptives may far outweigh the increased risk of depression, and in fact, researchers found that most women tolerated this form of contraception well, suggesting that these results carefully points out that it is not a reason to stop taking it. Alternatively, you can ignore the potential significant benefits. Potential confounding factors should also be investigated. It may be confounding for those taking oral contraceptives during pregnancy. puberty Is there already an increased risk of depression in general for some reason? Having an unpleasant premenstrual syndrome could play a role or contribute to the lower levels. sexual Will the activity cause confusion? Nonetheless, if such an association exists, it warrants further investigation, especially if the patient may be carrying additional risk factors for depression, whether genetic or environmental. health care providers should make patients aware of this potential increased risk. Depression and oral contraceptive use are both so common that any further clarification of their potential links would affect millions of people, and if we could learn more , they may be able to make the best choice for themselves.

