Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Important points: patient Arc– Positive NSCLC taking alectinib with low-fat yogurt had a 14% reduction in drug exposure compared to continental breakfast.

Thirty-five percent of the low-fat yogurt cohort did not reach the exposure response threshold. Data presented in 2018 found that when taken with low-fat yogurt, the effect of alectinib on lung cancer patients was lower compared to a more substantial breakfast or lunch. Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. This study evaluated the rate of drug absorption in patients with anaplastic lymphoma kinase (Arc) causes positive non-small cell lung cancer when taken with meals of various types and sizes.











GD Marijn Wiermann “Even if only one of the two moments at which alectinib was administered was studied, we expected to find significant differences in alectinib exposure between consumption on a low-fat diet and continental breakfast.” Dr. GD Marijn Wielmann, A member of the medical oncology department at the Erasmus MC Cancer Institute at the Erasmus University Medical Center told Helio. “In our opinion, the more surprising result is that exposure is unchanged compared to taking alectinib at an unrestricted lunch. [with] Continental breakfast. This gives patients who cannot eat an adequate (high-fat) breakfast in the morning the opportunity to postpone taking alectinib until later when they can eat a meal that better absorbs alectinib. ” Background and methodology As many as 5% of NSCLC patients Arc change. Alectinib Based on research background, an oral small-molecule kinase inhibitor (Alecensa, Genentech) has become a safe and highly effective first-line treatment for these patients. However, approximately 37% of patients do not reach the established exposure response threshold of 435 ng/mL. Researchers conducted a randomized, three-period crossover study to assess the rate of absorption of alectinib when taken with different diets. The researchers took 23 patients every 7 days with either a continental breakfast, 250 grams of low-fat yogurt, or lunch of their choice, and a second dose at dinner of their choice. assigned to Investigators sampled alectinib exposure on day 8 before taking alectinib. Result, next step Results from 20 evaluable patients (median age 65 years, 60% female) showed lower exposure to alectinib when consumed with low-fat yogurt compared to other diets. The researchers noted a 14% lower exposure than patients who ate a continental breakfast (P. = .009), with exposures 20% lower than those who ate lunch of their own choosing. Self-chosen lunch dosing did not change exposure compared to continental breakfast (7%, 95% CI, 2% to 17%). Approximately one-third (35%) of patients in the low-fat yogurt cohort did not reach the alectinib exposure response threshold, compared to only 5% of patients in the other groups (P. < . 01). “We strongly believe that the results of this study have the potential to further personalize treatment with alectinib. NSCLC patients‘” Wierman told Helio. “We already know that exposure to alectinib is important for its efficacy, so this study shows the potential to increase its efficacy without, for example, increasing the dose.” Additional studies may be needed to further study the relationship between specific diets and alectinib absorption, the researchers said. “Prospective, randomized controlled trials will investigate the efficacy of alectinib treatment with dietary counseling and intensive follow-up (including alectinib exposure monitoring) versus current alectinib treatment without any dietary advice or restrictions. We need to focus on gender differences,” Wiermann said. . “Additional endpoints should also include whether there is a significant difference in toxicity when dietary advice is followed.” For more information: GD Marijn Wierman, M.D., Please contact Erasmus University Medical Center, Dr. Molewaterplein 40, 3015 GD Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

