FDA approves CV version of colchicine for patients with residual inflammation risk

Disclosure: Ridker reports that he is co-chairing the trial for Prominent, which was funded by an institutional research grant from Kowa. Amarin, Esperion, Novartis, Novo He has additional institutional research grant support from Nordisk and Pfizer. Consultant for Agepha, Angowave, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Cardio Therapeutics, Civi Biopharm, Cytokinetics, Flame, GlaxoSmithKline, Health Outlook, Horizon Therapeutics, Janssen, Montai Health, NewAmsterdam Pharma, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Omeicos, Research Triangle Institute Serving as SOCAR, Upton and Zomagen. He also receives compensation for his work with the Baim Institute, the Leducq Foundation, Paris FR, and he Peter Munk Advisory Board (University of Toronto).





The dose was the same as used in two successful trials, but was not available in the United States. Agepha Pharma announced that the FDA has approved a 0.5 mg dose of colchicine to reduce CV events in patients with atherosclerotic CVD or multiple CV risk factors with residual inflammatory risk. Colchicine (Lodoco) at 0.5 mg is the first anti-inflammatory drug approved for the treatment of atheroprotective CV, according to a press release issued by the company.





The approval will allow colchicine to be used alone or in combination with lipid-lowering therapy, according to the release. Colchicine, an anti-inflammatory drug commonly used for conditions such as gout, was associated with a reduced risk of ischemic CV events in patients with recent MI compared with placebo. with the COLCOT trial Reducing the risk of cardiovascular events in patients with chronic coronary artery disease During LoDoCo2 trial. Contraindicated in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) as it is excreted by the kidneys. significant risk reduction Paul M. Licker

“LoDoCo2 showed a relative risk reduction of 31% and COLCOT showed a relative risk reduction of 23%, both of which are greater than those provided by PCSK9 inhibitors.” Paul M. Lidker, MD, MPH, Eugene Braunwald, a professor of medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, told Helio. “These data New England Journal of Medicine, but no one uses the drug. I have to ask a few questions as to why. ” One problem, he said, is that the study was conducted with a colchicine dose of 0.5 mg, while the lowest dose ever approved by the FDA was 0.6 mg. “You might say it doesn’t sound like a big difference, but it really isn’t,” Lidker told Helio. “A 20% dose difference on a cumulative basis for a drug with a relatively narrow therapeutic range is problematic, especially if it is misadministered to CKD patients. Some of us are treated with colchicine. However, we are now using a dose that has not been used in trials, which is not a good idea.” Patients with residual risk Another reason colchicine has not been widely adopted for use in US patients at high risk of CV is “inadequate physician training and limited knowledge”. [and] There is no major pharmaceutical backing for this drug,” Lidker told Helio. “It’s cheap and it’s been around for a long time. Every cardiologist has a group of patients in his clinic despite aggressive LDL lowering. [and] It continues to recur even after multiple angioplasty procedures.many of them are expensive [C-reactive protein levels]So, if CRP is high, I’m starting to administer colchicine. Very safe, except for chronic kidney disease and chronic liver disease. It’s cheap and works. But very few of my colleagues do. It is a pity. That is the very essence of medicine. ” As Helio previously reportedAt the Scientific Sessions of the American College of Cardiology in March, Professor Lidker reported that in high-risk patients receiving statin therapy, the residual inflammatory risk assessed by high-sensitivity CRP was higher than the residual inflammatory risk assessed by high-sensitivity CRP. Published studies showing that it predicts CV events and death better than cholesterol risk. LDL. The new dose is expected to be available in the second half of 2023, according to the release. References:

