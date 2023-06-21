Low-dose aspirin use may increase risk of anemia by 23%

Share on Pinterest Taking low-dose aspirin can greatly increase the risk of developing iron deficiency anemia in older people.Liska/Getty Images A new study suggests that low-dose aspirin use may increase the risk of iron deficiency anemia in older adults by as much as 23.5%.

Health experts say the association between aspirin use and anemia in older adults is primarily related to an increased risk of gastrointestinal bleeding.

Regular monitoring of hemoglobin levels may be especially important for aspirin users who are at high risk of anemia, such as those with chronic conditions such as cancer, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, and heart failure. Low-dose aspirin is associated with a 20% increased risk of: iron deficiency anemia for the elderly. according to new information study It was published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. His data from over 19,000 people (ages 70 and older) collected during the ASPREE (ASPirin in Reducing Events in the Elderly) randomized controlled trial were analyzed by researchers at Monash University in Melbourne. Participants in the aspirin group took 100 milligrams of aspirin daily. In-study blood iron levels (hemoglobin) were measured annually for the duration of the study. Iron levels (ferritin) were measured at baseline and after his 3 years of data randomization.

The results of this study suggest that subjects assigned to receive low-dose aspirin had a 23.5% risk of developing anemia. In a press release, the researchers said To tell Differences in clinically significant bleeding events did not explain the overall differences. anemia or reduced iron levels observed with ASPREE. healthline spoke Doctor.Basil A. Eldada director of the Division of Geriatrics, Division of Geriatrics and Clinical Geriatrics at the National Institute on Aging, to better understand what this finding means for people taking aspirin later in life. “The findings in this article suggest that physicians should consider routinely monitoring hemoglobin levels in patients taking aspirin. Blood ferritin levels may be one of other indicators that help identify possible causes of anemia,” he says. “Regular monitoring of hemoglobin levels may be particularly important for aspirin users at high risk of anemia, such as those with chronic conditions such as cancer, chronic kidney disease, diabetes and heart failure.” he added. “While the United States Task Force on Preventive Services currently recommends that people over the age of 60 avoid low-dose aspirin for primary prevention of cardiovascular disease, the findings in this paper suggest that aspirin It suggests another reason to avoid ,” says Eldada. to healthline. “Finally, a word of caution with all of these recommendations is that anyone taking or considering taking aspirin should talk to their doctor about the risks and benefits of taking aspirin. is,” he says.

“Aspirin use is associated with an increased risk of: gastrointestinal bleedingThis can lead to anemia in the elderly.” Dr. David CutlerFamily Medicine Physician, Providence St. John’s Health Center, Santa Monica, CA. “Gastrointestinal bleeding occurs when the lining of the stomach or intestine is damaged or irritated, leading to blood loss,” he explains. “Aspirin is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) that can block the body’s production of certain substances that promote inflammation and blood clotting,” he added. “Aspirin is commonly used, prevent heart attack and strokeIts use may increase the risk of gastrointestinal bleeding. ” Jennifer BourgeoisDoctor of Pharmacy, single care Health and pharmacology experts go into more detail, explaining that substances that reduce inflammation and pain are known to: prostaglandin. “Prostaglandins are compounds involved in physiological processes such as inflammation and pain,” explains Bourgeois. “Aspirin works specifically by inhibiting the activity of the enzyme cyclooxygenase (COX), reducing the production of prostaglandins and consequently reducing inflammation and pain. Aspirin also has antithrombotic properties, prevent blood clots And it reduces the risk of heart attack and stroke,” she added. Professor Bourgeois adds that NSAIDS can cause mucosal damage to the lining of the gastrointestinal tract, resulting in bleeding that may or may not be obvious. This bleeding can over time lead to iron deficiency anemia. Cutler says it can cause anemia Malaiseweakness, shortness of breath, and other symptoms due to reduced oxygen-carrying capacity of the blood.

Cutler said that in older people, the association between aspirin use and anemia is primarily related to an increased risk of gastrointestinal bleeding. “Chronic or recurrent bleeding from the gastrointestinal tract can lead to iron deficiency anemia because iron is required for the production of hemoglobin in red blood cells. depleted and over time anemia can occur,” he told Healthline. “It should be noted that not all older people who use aspirin will develop anemia, and the risk depends on several factors, including individual health status, amount and duration of aspirin use, and other underlying medical conditions. is important,” Cutler said. I add.