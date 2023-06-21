



Metformin may prevent disease development long coronavirusAccording to a study published in lancet infection.1 Valdemar – Stock.adobe.com Researchers at the University of Minnesota found that early outpatient treatment of COVID-19 with metformin, ivermectin, or fluvoxamine may help prevent long-term COVID-19, a chronic disease that affects up to 10% of people with COVID-19. The aim was to determine whether it could prevent the development of viral infections.1 “The results of this study are important because the prolonged spread of the novel coronavirus could have a significant impact on society. [individual’s] He is alive,” Carolyn Bramante, M.D., assistant professor of medicine at the University of Minnesota, said in a statement. “Metformin is an inexpensive, safe, and widely available drug that, when used as a preventive measure, could have significant public health implications,” she said.1 Metformin is a drug commonly used to treat diabetes. Researchers used a simulator to predict metformin’s ability to stop the virus. This simulator was developed by faculty members from the University of Minnesota School of Medicine and the Department of Biomedical Engineering.1 The model is highly accurate and has been shown to successfully predict outcomes such as hydroxychloroquine failure and remdesivir success before the results of clinical trials are published.1 In this study, novel coronavirus infection (NCT04510194), researchers included more than 1,200 individuals who were randomized to receive either metformin or placebo, and additional subsets who received ivermectin, fluvoxamine, or their placebos. rice field.1 Study participants were enrolled from December 30, 2020 to January 28, 2022.2 Individuals ranged in age from 30 to 85 years and qualified as either overweight or obese. After the 180-day long-term COVID-19 assessment, the researchers conducted at least one study on the subjects.1 Approximately 95% of individuals completed at least 9 months of follow-up, 56.1% were female, and 7% were pregnant.2 More than 1,100 of them reported symptoms up to 10 months after they were first diagnosed with COVID-19.1 Overall, by 300 days, only 8.3% of people reported a long-term COVID-19 diagnosis, and 6.3% of those who received metformin reported a diagnosis.2 Researchers found that people who received metformin were about 40% less likely to develop long-lasting COVID-19 than those who received an identical placebo.1 Furthermore, in individuals who started metformin within at least 4 days of the onset of COVID-19 symptoms, metformin reduced the risk of long-term COVID-19 by 63%.1 The researchers found this effect to be consistent across different demographic groups and across multiple mutants, including the omicron mutant.1 They also found that ivermectin and fluvoxamine did not prevent long-term COVID-19.1 “This long-term result from a randomized trial provides high-quality evidence that metformin prevents harm from the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” Bramante said in a statement. “Half of our trial participants had been vaccinated, and none had previously been infected with the novel coronavirus. We may find out whether it works for adults with low BMI as well.”1 References 1. Studies have shown that metformin reduces long-term risk of contracting COVID-19. news release. Yulek Alert. June 9, 2023. Accessed June 16, 2023. https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/991971 2. Bramante CT, Buse JB, Leibovitz DM, Niklas JM, et al. Outpatient treatment of COVID-19 and the incidence of post-COVID-19 conditions over 10 months (COVID-OUT): a multicenter, randomized, quadruplicate study. Blinded, parallel-group, phase 3 study. Lancet Infect Dis. 2023; S1473-3099(23)00299-2. Doi: 10.1016/S1473-3099(23)00299-2

