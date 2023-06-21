US News & World Report Ranks Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital among Best Children’s Hospitals in America – Cleveland Clinic Newsroom





The Cleveland Clinic Pediatric Clinic announced it was named a national leader in clinical care. US News & World Report 2023-24 “Best Children’s Hospital” ranking. Cleveland Clinic Pediatric Clinic – An integral part of the Cleveland Clinic, ranked among the top 5 hospitals in the nation in 2023. usa news – Cancer (23), Cardiology & Cardiac Surgery (10), Diabetes & Endocrinology (30), Gastroenterology & Gastrointestinal Surgery (19), Neonatology (18), Nephrology (28), Neurology and national recognition in all 10 specialties in neurosurgery (24), orthopedic surgery (29), respiratory and pulmonary surgery (30), and urology (18). Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital has been ranked among the top 50 children’s hospitals in the United States for 15 consecutive years. This year, one specialty (Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery) ranked in the top 10 nationwide, and three more in the top 20 (Gastroenterology and Gastrointestinal Surgery, Neonatology and Urology). . Regionally, Cleveland Clinic Children’s is also recognized as the #3 (tie) pediatric hospital in the Midwest and #3 (tie) in Ohio. “Our Cleveland Clinic pediatric nurses work with a shared sense of purpose for our youngest patients,” said Morton L. Mandel, CEO and President of the Cleveland Clinic and CEO Chair. said Dr. Tom Mihaljevich, who is also a holder of “Our dedicated pediatricians provide the best and most outstanding patient outcomes in the country. We are proud of the work they do every day.” Over the past year, the Cleveland Clinic Pediatric Clinic has been at the forefront of clinical innovation and research in pediatrics. Hospital highlights include: present preliminary data from clinical trials It aims to find a cure for sickle cell disease, with good results among the first patients.

run Rare ventricular switch surgery To correct a life-threatening congenital heart defect in the youngest patient in Cleveland Clinic history.

publish the study This study showed an underlying genetic cause for the development of childhood multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) in some children infected with COVID-19.

Reporting of findings one of the first studies A study of neonatal intensive care unit webcam usage showed that technology improves the mental health of parents.

Mental Health Specialist Added to Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital school-based health care programs.

to lead study This study found that children with heart failure have a higher mortality rate in emergencies than adults. “We are honored to once again be recognized as the national leader in pediatric care. usa newssaid Robert Willie, M.D., director of the Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital. “These rankings are a testament to the hard work and dedication of healthcare professionals who strive every day to make a difference in the lives of young patients through quality patient care, research, education and advocacy.” The Cleveland Clinic has been providing care to infants, children and adolescents since it opened in 1921. That history of pediatric care became the Cleveland Clinic Pediatric Clinic. Today, the company is one of America’s leading and largest providers of comprehensive pediatric care. With more than 50 outpatient facilities, he has more than 400 specialists and subspecialists providing a full range of pediatric care to the largest patient population of any children’s hospital in northeastern Ohio. according to usa news, The “Best Children’s Hospital” ranking scores the top 50 children’s hospitals in 10 specialties based on clinical and quality data and an annual survey of pediatric specialists. The ranking methodology takes into consideration patient outcomes such as mortality and infection rates, available clinical resources, adherence to best practices, and efforts to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion among patients and staff. Pediatricians across the country are also being asked to provide their opinions on the best hospitals based on their inside knowledge of the care offered. ”Best Children’s Hospital” Rankings are published online. http://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/pediatric-rankings.

